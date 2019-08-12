WAUTOMA — Authorities say a 36-year-old Appleton man drowned Saturday in a swimming pond while trying to rescue his daughter.
Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said his office responded to a 911 call at 1:58 p.m. from Lake of the Woods Campground in the town of Crystal Lake.
Erik Williams tried to assist his 7-year-old daughter, who was struggling in the water.
The child made it to shore and ran to find help, but Williams went under the water. Bystanders attempted to resuscitate Williams until emergency responders arrived.
The swimming pond where Williams went under is located near the back side of the campground, Konrath said.
“It’s a terrible, unfortunate accident, a tragedy to the family,” Konrath said.
The 7-year-old girl’s two younger sisters, her mother and other family members were present when Williams entered the water to help his daughter. The other family members also tried to find help, Konrath said.
This is the second time this summer someone has drowned in Marquette County. Michael Christl, 34, of Woodridge, Illinois, died July 21 after diving into Mason Lake near Briggsville.
Waushara County EMS and the Neshkoro Fire Department assisted on scene Saturday.
The Marquette County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices are investigating the incident.
