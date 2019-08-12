WAUTOMA — Authorities say a 36-year-old Appleton man drowned Saturday while trying to rescue his child.
Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said his office responded to a 911 call at 1:58 p.m. from Lake of the Woods Campground in the town of Crystal Lake.
Erik Williams tried to assist his child, who was struggling in the water. The child made it to shore, but Williams went under the water. Bystanders attempted to resuscitate Williams until emergency responders arrived.
Waushara County EMS and the Neshkoro Fire Department assisted on scene Saturday.
The Marquette County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices are investigating the incident.
