April 6 election features contested race for state senate

Ballots are out for the April 6 spring election in Wisconsin, which includes a special election for the State Senate seat vacated by Scott Fitzgerald.
On the ballot for the 13th State Senate District are Republican John Jagler, Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party, Democrat Melissa Winker and “Trump Conservative” Spencer Zimmerman. They are running to replace Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who was elected to the House of Representatives in November. The district includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Horicon and Mayville.
Information about mail and in-person absentee voting is available at myvote.wi.gov and from local election officials.
The Daily Citizen has interviewed the candidates in the State Senate race.
John Jagler, Watertown
John Jagler, the incumbent representative in the State Assembly for the 37th district, said he is running for the upper house of the legislature for the opportunity to be a conservative watchdog, including in the budget process. He is a real estate agent and co-owns a dog treat business. He was first elected to the assembly in 2012.
Jagler said he been able to effect change and push for conservative issues and conservative values in the legislature.
“We have fought hard to enact reforms that have saved taxpayers billions of dollars since 2012,” he said.
Jagler prioritizes speeding up the vaccine rollout in Wisconsin to help the economy recover. He also said struggling businesses that received payroll protection loans should be protected from a tax impact on the aid they received.
Jagler also said he would want to focus on ensuring that election laws are strictly enforced for confidence and integrity, like checking ID, making sure there are witness signatures on ballots and tightening up who can be considered “indefinitely confined” to vote without an ID.
He said he has found have been instances were the laws were not being followed, like a clerk not checking ID, or people declaring themselves indefinitely confined who were not.
“It certainly opens the door to fraud if you’re not following the laws on the books,” he said.
Jagler believed there were irregularities in the November election in Wisconsin, but not enough to change the result.
He said that over 90 percent of the laws passed in the last legislative session and that there are ways to work with the other side of the aisle even as there is a lot of gridlock in state government.
Ben Schmitz, Sun Prairie
Ben Schmitz serves in the National Guard and runs a business software consulting firm. He is running as an independent with the American Solidarity Party. Schmitz said that he is disturbed by the national and local conversation and that the major parties have failed society.
“The partisanship that has been happening in the major parties and the grandstanding has been destructive,” he said. “They’ve encouraged an attitude where people don’t listen to each other.” Schmitz said that parties condemn the other side as evil and exaggerate their faults when they disagree.
Schmitz said that he would want to focus on law enforcement reform, particularly by standardizing rules, methods and tactics at the state level to make sure there’s no legal or moral ambiguities or discrepancy in the public eye. He was activated to the unrest last year in Kenosha and Madison.
He said he would want to set up a natural resource dividend system and take steps like making sure the Department of Natural Resources has the tools it needs, making sure land is conserved and replacing the property tax with a land value tax.
Schmitz said that he has been happy with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the state has been responsive to what has been learned about the virus. He said we should continue what we’ve been doing.
Schmitz said that it’s important to listen to the voters and make decisions in a nonpartisan way. He said he has thought about having a radio show where people can call in to communicate with constituents.
Schmitz said that he would want to make room for third-party candidates in elections and implement ranked-choice voting, where voters would rank candidates instead of picking just one and the final result would better reflect voters’ preferences. He has also proposed a formula-based system for redistricting. Schmitz said he did not have a reason to doubt the results of the November election.
Melissa Winker, Oconomowoc
Melissa Winker is a fourth-generation Oconomowoc resident, a small business owner and has been an educator for over 18 years. She said she is running as a voice to represent small towns.
“I moved to help our kids and our families and our future be safe and prosperous,” she said. She said that small towns are our future and there are ways to support them like expanding broadband access, supporting businesses, maintaining safe roads, promoting natural resources and providing educational and training opportunities. Winker said that government is about providing safety to communities and good infrastructure for people and business.
Winker said the top priority right now is the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there doesn’t need to be a choice between keeping people healthy and businesses healthy. She said there needs to be a unified response and officials should sit at the table together instead of taking it to the courts.
“I think we want our elected officials to fight for us not against us,” she said.
Winker said a unified response needs to be based on compassion and science, listening to medical experts. Steps would include increasing testing, ensuring the availability of protective equipment and coming together to support precautions like masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
Winker is married to a firefighter and said that first responders need to be protected as well as other vulnerable populations like the elderly and health care works.
Winker said that having the ability to vote is a foundational part of democracy and that the election was sound. She wants to expand voting access to make sure that voters can have their voices heard. Winker would pursue options like automatic voter registration, making it easier to get voter ID such as by expanding DMV hours and have early in-person voting at as many locations as possible. She opposes partisan gerrymandering and notes that Republicans in Wisconsin maintain a legislative majority even when they lose the popular vote.
Winker said that she understands the weight of balancing growth and responsibility and understands why people stay in small town, and that residents need that vision represented by the state senate seat, including loving family, caring for neighbors, supporting jobs with living wages and so on.
Winker has previously run for State Assembly.
Spencer Zimmerman, Janesville
Spencer Zimmerman is running as a “Trump Conservative” independent.
“I’ve always wanted to serve my country,” he said. “That’s why I joined the Air Force and that’s why I’m running for office.”
Zimmerman said he is running to promote term limits for elected officials and thinks no one should serve more than two terms in an office.
“I just think we have a system where politicians they’re re-elected over and over again and they’re entrenched with the special interests,” he said. “George Washington knew when it was time to leave. He set the precedent.” Zimmerman said that is the difference between the US and authoritarian regimes.
“You’re not a king who will rule for life,” he said.
Zimmerman said that maintaining roads and transportation systems is a priority and that the roads are the lifeblood of the economy.
He said that he doesn’t think the state needs blanket mandates for the COVID-19 pandemic and that people need to take individual responsibility. He said shutting down businesses would do more harm than the pandemic itself, and the economy needs to be re-opened with precautions in mind and targeted aid.
The spring election also features local races and the election for State Superintendent.
Zimmerman said that the highly partisan environment in state government is bad and that everyone needs to work together to do what’s best for the state.
He said he thought there were irregularities in the November election that should be audited and that we can’t know if it was valid. He said people are questioning the results of the election and that there has to be confidence in the results.
Zimmerman also wants to strengthen the system of random name placement on ballots.
He noted that he has run as a Republican is the past, but he does not think Donald Trump received the support from the state Republican Party that he deserved.
Zimmerman has previously run in different races across the state.
