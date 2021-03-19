April 6 election features contested race for state senate

“The partisanship that has been happening in the major parties and the grandstanding has been destructive,” he said. “They’ve encouraged an attitude where people don’t listen to each other.” Schmitz said that parties condemn the other side as evil and exaggerate their faults when they disagree.

Schmitz said that he would want to focus on law enforcement reform, particularly by standardizing rules, methods and tactics at the state level to make sure there’s no legal or moral ambiguities or discrepancy in the public eye. He was activated to the unrest last year in Kenosha and Madison.

He said he would want to set up a natural resource dividend system and take steps like making sure the Department of Natural Resources has the tools it needs, making sure land is conserved and replacing the property tax with a land value tax.

Schmitz said that he has been happy with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the state has been responsive to what has been learned about the virus. He said we should continue what we’ve been doing.

Schmitz said that it’s important to listen to the voters and make decisions in a nonpartisan way. He said he has thought about having a radio show where people can call in to communicate with constituents.