April 6 election features local races

The spring election is on April 6 and includes the special election for the 13th State Senate district seat vacated by Scott Fitzgerald and the election for state superintendent. Several local races will also be on the ballot:
Columbus
Columbus Mayor Mike Thom decided to not seek re-election to a third term. On the ballot are Mary Arnold, who serves on the school board, and JD Milburn, a business consultant and volunteer firefighter.
For Common Council, Katie Ryan is not running for re-election to the District 1 seat. Sarah Motiff and Nathan Anfinson are running to succeed Ryan.
In District 2, incumbent Trina Reid is being challenged by Donna Tuttle.
In District 3, incumbent Pete Adams is being challenged by Shelly Albright.
City of Mayville
In Ward 1, Dale Toellner is not running for re-election, and no one is on the ballot. Only Molly Henkel is on the ballot for Ward 3. In Ward 5, Rachel Forster is not running for re-election. Patrick Kinney and Joseph Riese are on the ballot for the seat.
City of Horicon
Incumbents Jim Bandsma, Donald Miller and Susan Hady are listed on the ballot for seats on the Common Council. Josh Maas has launched a write-in campaign for the District 1 position currently held by Hady.
Randolph School Board
Four candidates will compete for two seats on the Randolph School Board. Incumbent Gary DeVries will face challengers Steven Rodriguez, Tim Meyer and Barbara Braker.
Town of Beaver Dam
Town Chair John Kuzniewicz is not on the ballot for re-election. Nobody else is on the ballot for the seat.
City of Fox Lake
In Fox Lake, both incumbent Sam Jenswold and challenger Marcy Benz are on the ballot.
City of Waupun
Jason Westphal is on the ballot unopposed for District 1. Will Langford is on the ballot unopposed for the District 3 seat held by Ryan Mielke. Zachary Dickhut and Rohn Bishop are on the ballot for the District 5 seat currently held by Bobbie Vossekuil