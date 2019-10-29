Portage has hired an arborist after three months of a parks department vacancy following the retirement of a longtime parks employee.
Emmett McCarthy of Baraboo will officially begin his tenure Monday with the city. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Natural Resource Management program, McCarthy has been a certified arborist for three years under the International Society of Arboriculture and working in the private sector of tree care for about six years. Most recently, he was employed by private company Buckley Tree Service in Sauk City.
“This is a dream job for me,” McCarthy said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to transition from the private to public sector.”
Parks Maintenance Crewperson-Arborist was a position created after former parks foreman Phil Koch retired from the city at the end of July. The city repurposed the job as a way to address a lack of local support for tree care and maintenance, City Administrator Shawn Murphy said.
Since the retirement of former city forester Tim Raimer in 2013, Portage has not had an expert on staff to deal with tree issues. In 2015, officials found out the emerald ash borer had made its way into city trees. The emerald ash borer destroys ash trees as worm-like larvae infect the tree under the bark, stealing nutrients and cutting off its water supply.
Raimer criticized city officials in July for their response to the pest, calling for better adherence to plans for dealing with the threat. Murphy said at the time that trees were not removed as quickly as initial plans outlined due to budgetary constraints, but that the city was moving forward.
McCarthy acknowledged the city has issues it needs to address regarding tree care.
“Like almost every town in Wisconsin, Portage is dealing with the emerald ash borer,” McCarthy said. “This offers both challenges and opportunities. I am looking forward to helping the city work through these challenges and turn them into opportunities.”
Park and Recreation Department Manager Toby Monogue said it will be beneficial to have a tree expert on staff rather than waiting for correspondence through a contracted company as the city has been in recent years.
“I think by having someone internally, it will bring that expertise to the city right away,” Monogue said.
As the position title indicates, McCarthy will not work solely with trees. There will be snow removal and general park duties in addition to executing plans against the emerald ash borer. Monogue said McCarthy will be a “parks member with the lead” on tree concerns, like keeping track of inventory, and dictating removal and replacement.
“I’m excited,” Monogue said. “Emmett brings a lot of strong characteristics to the job and to the city of Portage.”
