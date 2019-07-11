MAYVILLE — An architect has been hired and planning is starting for a new public library in the city of Mayville.
The library building committee hired Zimmerman Architectural Studios of Milwaukee to begin the biggest step yet in planning for what will become a new library and community center for the city.
The current library at 111 N. Main St. is seen as cramped and outdated especially in terms of technology. There are also issues with usable space, storage, lighting, heating and accessibility to people with disabilities.
The new library will be on John Street near the Limestone School. Last year, the city purchased two parcels there from Mayville School District for $2.
Doug Barnes, vice president of education and religious facilities with Zimmerman Architectural Studios, laid out the process to the committee Thursday. Over the next month, teams will survey both the current library to get a sense of usage and needs and the future site to get a sense of what might be possible to build there. Through mid-August, information will flow in about the land survey, conceptual site plan, cost estimates and budget.
Organizers received a major jump start about six months ago when the Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation provided a $1 million grant for a library that will likely cost millions of dollars.
"That's our seed money," said board chair Sue Smith. "That'll get us to where we're going next."
The board on Monday recommended seeking requests for proposals from pre-construction managers and construction managers, who will be involved as the project continues. They will meet a few more times over the next month to receive updated information from the architectural firm.
The goals with the future new library is to provide better technology and study space, act as a community center and to be more accessible to people with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)