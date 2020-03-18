Area Bars, restaurants unsure of next steps after closure

Reuter-Backeberg said there will likely be an increase in meals to go. She would even happily deliver food if it meant customers still received meals and the business could maintain service as the closure continues, she said.

“People still have to eat,” Reuter-Backeberg said.

Tuesday, card players sat in the corner with their hands. Pilsner glasses at the table full with small bottles of hand sanitizer nearby. Conversation shifted to the pandemic currently overtaking most people’s lives as patrons sat with their drinks, either talking about how their jobs or family have been affected by the changes as coronavirus takes over Wisconsin.

Roughly 30 corned beef and cabbage plates were sold, most in-house, by 3 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. Some people who stopped in are more concerned about the virus than others.

Audrey Backeberg of Reedsburg said she and her husband were only out to eat because of a disappointing afternoon in Madison. While looking at eyeglass frames, they received a call that the eye exam they had traveled for had been canceled.

“We needed to treat ourselves with some corned beef and cabbage,” Backeberg said of her annual tradition.

