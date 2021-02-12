Area couples share love advice for Valentine's Day

Maria and Derek Thompson





Advice: Honesty is key. If one makes a terrible meal, don’t pretend to like it. Be honest and say it sucks. If someone says “do I look fat in this?” And they do, be honest and suggest a different outfit. I’d rather have my husband tell me that I look fat over having strangers give me funny looks. Have fun with each other. Learn to crack jokes to break the tension. Have each other’s back, even if you don’t fully agree. And lastly, always say I love you. Even when you’re mad. Go to bed angry, but say I love you before falling asleep. Never turn down a chance to say I love you. You never know when it will be the last time.