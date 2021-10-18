Area COVID-19 hospitalizations require 'higher level of care' as experts encourage vaccination

As the number of patients hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 has either remained steady or grown, area healthcare providers urge people to get vaccinated.
Aspirus Health System, which operates Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, has seen patients “requiring a higher level of care,” according to a statement by Dr. Susan Schneider, Senior System Physician Executive of Primary Care, who noted that the majority of people admitted are not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
“Over 80% of our patients right now that are admitted with COVID infections are unvaccinated,” Schneider said, adding that patients are somewhat younger than they observed with past admissions.
Throughout their healthcare system, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital was 91 as of Wednesday. Of those, 43 required admission to the ICU. At Divine Savior, spokesperson Haley Gilman said the hospital was treating six patients, with three in the ICU.
At SSM Health St. Clare Hospital of Baraboo, spokesperson Heather Sloan said there have been two hospital admissions per day over the last month for those infected with COVID-19. Roughly one-third of those admissions have required ICU admission, Sloan said.
As more ICU beds are filled, resources and staff are taken away from other areas within healthcare facilities. This can lead to delayed procedures and care. Area health officials have encouraged vaccinations for all who are able in order to help their community members, but numbers have slowed in recent months despite 40% of the eligible population remaining unvaccinated.
When vaccinations largely became available to the public, numbers of vaccinations per week totaled more than 4,000 in Sauk County, but since early June have not exceeded 1,000. Between Oct. 3 and 10, there were 273 vaccinations given out.
In Columbia County, the peak of vaccines was reached in early April, when numbers exceeded 4,300, but as of a week ago there were 288 vaccines given out, according to DHS.
Vaccinations in Sauk County have not yet reached 64% of the eligible population, which is what the rate of influenza vaccination has historically been, said Health Officer Treemanisha Stewart. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, just 56% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, which is 36,240 residents. Nearly 38,000 have received at least one dose, which is slightly higher than the rate of vaccination at the state level.
Sauk County trails Columbia County in its vaccination rates. According to DHS, 61% of residents have received at least one dose. Columbia County, which has a smaller population than Sauk County, has 33,835 fully vaccinated residents and 35,340 residents who have received at least one dose.
In both counties, the higher rate of vaccination by age group has been those 65 and older, with female respondents nearly 10% higher than males reported.
Booster shots are now being offered for those who received a Pfizer, or Comirnaty, vaccine longer than 6 months ago. The Columbia County Health announced people who are 65 or older, live in a long-term care facility or if they are between the ages of 50 and 64 and have underlying health issues should get a booster dose. If someone 18 or older has underlying health issues or an increased risk to exposure to COVID-19, they may get a booster dose as well.
The FDA and CDC are currently considering a similar booster shot for both the Moderna, or SpikeVax, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though they would also be reserved for those who meet the conditions for the Pfizer booster.
