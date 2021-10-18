Area COVID-19 hospitalizations require 'higher level of care' as experts encourage vaccination

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When vaccinations largely became available to the public, numbers of vaccinations per week totaled more than 4,000 in Sauk County, but since early June have not exceeded 1,000. Between Oct. 3 and 10, there were 273 vaccinations given out.

In Columbia County, the peak of vaccines was reached in early April, when numbers exceeded 4,300, but as of a week ago there were 288 vaccines given out, according to DHS.

Vaccinations in Sauk County have not yet reached 64% of the eligible population, which is what the rate of influenza vaccination has historically been, said Health Officer Treemanisha Stewart. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, just 56% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, which is 36,240 residents. Nearly 38,000 have received at least one dose, which is slightly higher than the rate of vaccination at the state level.

Sauk County trails Columbia County in its vaccination rates. According to DHS, 61% of residents have received at least one dose. Columbia County, which has a smaller population than Sauk County, has 33,835 fully vaccinated residents and 35,340 residents who have received at least one dose.

In both counties, the higher rate of vaccination by age group has been those 65 and older, with female respondents nearly 10% higher than males reported.