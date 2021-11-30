Area deer harvest down significantly

The 2021 nine-day gun season in Wisconsin concluded on Sunday night with harvest numbers down across most of the state and a larger decline percentage-wise in the region.
Overall, the number of total deer kills statewide dropped 7.9 percent to 175,667 from 190,646 in 2020. Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau, and Sauk counties combined for a measurably larger decline at 15.4.
These numbers occurred despite a much smaller decline in gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses from 2020 (1.9 percent). The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources did not have a clear answer for the decline in hunted deer.
"If you asked 10 deer hunters about their experience over the last week, how often they hunted and whether they decided to take a deer or not, you'd get 10 different answers," DNR Deer Program Specialist Pritzl said. "It's probably more complicated than making a presumption right now about one particular thing that was going on."
Hunted bucks, or antlered deer, came in at a comparable figure to 2020, with a statewide decline of just 1.9 percent. However, the local five-county region's drop was nearly six times that level at 11.3. There were 7,133 bucks shot in the region in 2021, compared to 8,044 in 2020. Sauk County had the largest decline both percentage-wise and in total, with 334 less bucks killed.
Does, or deer without antlers, were the main source of the killed deer decline in Wisconsin. The statewide percentage decline was 13.2 percent and, following suit with bucks and totals, local numbers had a sharper drop at 18.9. Columbia and Sauk counties each saw their doe percentages diminish by over 20.
In fact, Juneau County finished with a higher number of killed bucks (1,375) than does (1,283). Juneau and Adams counties are two of seven counties that fall into two hunting zones, the Central Farmland and Central Forest. The Central Forest area of Juneau County is the only local portion to post an increase, as the number of harvested bucks went from 510 in 2020 to 512 this year.
Dodge, Columbia and Sauk counties all are in the Southern Farmland zone, which turned in the largest percentage decline of hunted deer in Wisconsin (17). The Northern Forest zone was the only one of the four to post an increase at plus-9.3 percent. The Central Farmland, despite an 8.9 percent drop in 2021, posted over half the number of total deer killed at 99,519.
Sauk is the only area county to have a total hunted deer percentage drop over 20 percent in 2021 (20.6). The county posted the sixth-largest percentage decline in the state. Despite the significantly smaller numbers, the county still posted the highest yield of the five counties.
There were five hunting firearm-related injuries and one fatality during the nine-day period, including one injury in Juneau County. A 57-year-old male suffered an accidental self-inflicted wound to his leg on Nov. 22 in the late afternoon. He was treated at a local hospital.
The lone fatality occurred in Iron County when a 65-year-old male was shot in the chest after another 65-year-old male knocked over his gun, which subsequently discharged.