Area deer harvest down significantly

The 2021 nine-day gun season in Wisconsin concluded on Sunday night with harvest numbers down across most of the state and a larger decline percentage-wise in the region.

Overall, the number of total deer kills statewide dropped 7.9 percent to 175,667 from 190,646 in 2020. Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau, and Sauk counties combined for a measurably larger decline at 15.4.

These numbers occurred despite a much smaller decline in gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses from 2020 (1.9 percent). The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources did not have a clear answer for the decline in hunted deer.

"If you asked 10 deer hunters about their experience over the last week, how often they hunted and whether they decided to take a deer or not, you'd get 10 different answers," DNR Deer Program Specialist Pritzl said. "It's probably more complicated than making a presumption right now about one particular thing that was going on."

Hunted bucks, or antlered deer, came in at a comparable figure to 2020, with a statewide decline of just 1.9 percent. However, the local five-county region's drop was nearly six times that level at 11.3. There were 7,133 bucks shot in the region in 2021, compared to 8,044 in 2020. Sauk County had the largest decline both percentage-wise and in total, with 334 less bucks killed.

