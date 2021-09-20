 Skip to main content
Area family shares ‘Sweet Creations’: Fudge business tempts tasters at area events
Area family shares ‘Sweet Creations’: Fudge business tempts tasters at area events

Pam Sheldon is shown starting a batch of fudge at the commercial kitchen where she cooks in Waterloo. The business has grown by leaps since it was begun in February, and promises to grow more in the future.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen

WATERLOO — Sea salt and caramel, raspberry cream, orange cream, maple with bacon.

Those are just a few of the fudge flavors that are taking off on Facebook and at area farmers markets, craft fairs and other events. Fudge is the chief product, but candied nuts, cookies, chocolate and peanut butter balls and chocolate and coconut bars are specialties as well.

The business is a family affair. PK&K stands for Pam, Ken and Kids (Dayne, Allison and Joshua).

PK&K Sweet Creations 1

Ken Wegner shares a sample of the fudge which is the staple of PK&K Creations in Waterloo. Wegner and girlfriend Pam Sheldon started the business in February and have been busy making and selling sweet treats ever since. This photo was taken at a recent Beaver Dam Farmers Market.

Allison, the artistic one in the family, came up with the PK&K logo. It includes a wire whisk with a tempting drizzle of sweetness, along with the company name, surrounded by a sunburst.

Joshua helps when he can and so do Ken and Dayne, who serve as taste testers.

“Everybody has a little piece in the business,” said Pam.

The idea goes back in Pam’s past, with a passion she is now actively pursuing.

“I’ve always wanted to start a business of my own,” said Pam. “Back in November of 2020 I went online and found a fudge recipe. I altered it a little bit and Dayne said it was so good that I should start my own business. That’s exactly what we did.”

A commercial kitchen was found at Waterloo Firemen’s Park, thus meeting an important requirement for the business. Pam has a retail food manager’s license as well.

Production started on Feb. 15.

Boyfriend Ken Wegner says they have 39 different flavors, although some are offered seasonally. The normal total on the menu is 20 to 25, including those with or without nuts. Prices range from $10.50 (chocolate) to $14 a pound (sugar free with nuts).

“People make suggestions and we try them out,” said Ken. “Someone suggested coffee so we make an espresso one. The strangest suggestion was asparagus, which we haven’t tried. That and beets.”

Sea salt caramel is their top seller.

Pumpkin is coming for fall.

Customers can also add candy to chocolate or white fudge. For one candy it would be $6 for a half pound or $12 a pound. If customers want more than one candy, pricing would go up 50 cents per pound, per ingredient.

Sandwich cookie pieces are another popular option, and also vary with seasonal specialties.

Cookies are also on the menu, and sell for $4 a dozen for chocolate chip and peanut butter. Chocolate and peanut butter balls sell for $1 each or three for $2.50. Chocolate and coconut bars are $1.50 each or three for $4.

Candied nuts – almonds, cashews or pecans, are $8 for a half pound.

“We’re always trying things just to keep a variety,” said Pam. “Customers are always looking for something different, so we try to keep the menu changing, while still focusing on the things that people like best.”

Fudge making and baking happen almost every evening, so all of the products are fresh. Pam and Ken are usually busy on Saturdays selling at area farmers markets, and will continue at indoor markets once the outdoor venues are closed.

“They’re a wonderful experience because you get to talk to and meet so many interesting people,” said Pam. “We meet people from all over. It’s so much fun. Ken especially likes it.”

“I love to talk,” he said. “Also, I love seeing kids’ eyes get wide when they try the fudge and really like it. Adults too. They often recall grandma’s fudge, or tasting fudge somewhere when they were on vacation.”

One of those contacts will have them providing fudge for a wedding – an idea the couple is happy to pursue.

“Facebook is probably the biggest part of the business,” Pam said.

Both Ken and Pam have full-time jobs, so days are long but rewarding. The couple produces between 15 and 40 pounds of fudge for each event, depending on the expected crowd.

The ultimate goal might be to one day own a retail space.

“We would really love to have a storefront,” said Pam. “After all, there is no candy store in Beaver Dam, and it would be an ideal location.”

“This is a fun thing, and who knows where it can go,” she added.

For more information call (920) 319-0939, email psheldon2020@yahoo.com or follow the business on Facebook.

