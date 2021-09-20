Area family shares ‘Sweet Creations’: Fudge business tempts tasters at area events

Production started on Feb. 15.

Boyfriend Ken Wegner says they have 39 different flavors, although some are offered seasonally. The normal total on the menu is 20 to 25, including those with or without nuts. Prices range from $10.50 (chocolate) to $14 a pound (sugar free with nuts).

“People make suggestions and we try them out,” said Ken. “Someone suggested coffee so we make an espresso one. The strangest suggestion was asparagus, which we haven’t tried. That and beets.”

Sea salt caramel is their top seller.

Pumpkin is coming for fall.

Customers can also add candy to chocolate or white fudge. For one candy it would be $6 for a half pound or $12 a pound. If customers want more than one candy, pricing would go up 50 cents per pound, per ingredient.

Sandwich cookie pieces are another popular option, and also vary with seasonal specialties.

Cookies are also on the menu, and sell for $4 a dozen for chocolate chip and peanut butter. Chocolate and peanut butter balls sell for $1 each or three for $2.50. Chocolate and coconut bars are $1.50 each or three for $4.

Candied nuts – almonds, cashews or pecans, are $8 for a half pound.