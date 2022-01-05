Area farmer offers seeds of wisdom: Renewables are ag’s latest phase

JUNEAU – Responding to concerns about the loss of farmland being used for solar development, John Butterbrodt offered some seeds of wisdom at the Dodge County Board meeting Dec. 21.
Butterbrodt was present for the board’s consideration of an amendment to the town of Beaver Dam Zoning Ordinance to allow the lease of 419 acres to Alliant Energy. The land includes property owned by William and Deborah Endres. It will house an installation of solar panels for the production of renewable energy. The site is off Highway B bordering the town of Trenton to the north and the town of Burnett to the east. The parcels are east of Beaver Dam and east of Highway A.
Supervisor Mary Bobholz introduced the measure as a member of the Land Resources and Parks Committee. Only her signature and the signature of Allen Behl appeared on the report recommending the change. Bobholz explained that of the five-member committee one member was absent, one voted no, one abstained and two voted yes.
According to the Alliant Energy website, “We are adding nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar generation in Wisconsin by the end of 2023.” That includes 12 projects across mostly rural parts of nine counties — including Dodge.
Supervisor Dan Siegmann, also a member of the Land Resources and Parks Committee, spoke against the proposal as an irreversible squandering of prime A-1 agricultural land. The zoning was to be changed to A-2 to accommodate solar panels.
“The land use code is in combination with our comprehensive plan and our farmland preservation plan,” Siegmann said. “These documents are like our constitution. Our county documents have a spirit behind them of protecting an unrenewable resource – our land. I think we really have to start protecting this land. The problem here is that nothing is going on to stop it and it’s happening before our eyes.”
He quoted the comprehensive plan stating, “Communities need to take on the additional role of stewards and protectors of land and soil and water resources. Dodge County’s rich heritage of rural character is found in agriculture – cows, barns, fields, tractors. To continue Dodge County’s agricultural heritage community officials must address issues facing agriculture operations. County citizens desire to remain a farming community.”
Siegmann said once the land is used for solar panels it will be forever altered and may not return to agricultural use.
“In the Lomira and Brownsville area it has been absolutely devastating,” said Supervisor Tim Kemmel of another solar generating project in Dodge County. “If we continue to allow this land to be turned into solar farms our beautiful county is going to be a shambles. It has been a real battle and what we’ll be left with is a bunch of metal panels on pedestals. No more corn. No more crops. This is what we’re going to be looking at in Lomira and Brownsville for the next 25 to 30 years.”
After a vote was taken to allow him to speak Butterbrodt, who will be 93 in a month, made his way to the podium and addressed the group.
“When they talk about 25 to 30 years, nobody knows what’s going to happen,” he said. “My contract is for 50 years and I want you all to understand that I just had a great, great granddaughter born within the last 30 days. I’ve got two more coming within 60 days. If you think I haven’t got lawyers who are going to keep my land from be ruined for farming forget it. It’s my land. It’s my worry. Not yours.”
He pointed out that dairy farms once lined every country road, but are now a relative rarity.
“I drove a team of horses with wagons of grain out to the threshing machine where Walmart and Menards now stand. Think of that,” he said. “Agriculture really has changed. Prime A1 Ag — call it what you want. There are no animals out there. We grew corn and the corn went to the ethanol plant. You’re putting it into your cars. Solar will put it into your houses. Agriculture has changed.”
The vote to approve the land use change was 20 to 6, with one supervisor abstaining.
"We grew corn and the corn went to the ethanol plant. You’re putting it into your cars. Solar will put it into your houses. Agriculture has changed,"
John Butterbrodt