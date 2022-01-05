Area farmer offers seeds of wisdom: Renewables are ag’s latest phase

“The land use code is in combination with our comprehensive plan and our farmland preservation plan,” Siegmann said. “These documents are like our constitution. Our county documents have a spirit behind them of protecting an unrenewable resource – our land. I think we really have to start protecting this land. The problem here is that nothing is going on to stop it and it’s happening before our eyes.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He quoted the comprehensive plan stating, “Communities need to take on the additional role of stewards and protectors of land and soil and water resources. Dodge County’s rich heritage of rural character is found in agriculture – cows, barns, fields, tractors. To continue Dodge County’s agricultural heritage community officials must address issues facing agriculture operations. County citizens desire to remain a farming community.”

Siegmann said once the land is used for solar panels it will be forever altered and may not return to agricultural use.