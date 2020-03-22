Area food pantries adjust as COVID-19 hits

Portage volunteer Judy Keppert said the adjustments are necessary, but have created extra work. It would be “nice to beef up” their volunteer numbers, she said, especially because the majority of their current volunteers are over 60. Officials have identified those of that age and people with compromised immune systems as particularly at risk for death if they fall ill with coronavirus.

If the number of people in need grows as mandated closures continue, they could definitely see an influx of users, Keppert said.

“I think, even if people get checks, those checks aren’t going to come tomorrow,” Keppert said. “If you haven’t worked for a couple of days, or maybe a week; some people can only do their groceries after they get their paycheck.”

The Portage Food Pantry is maintaining its current hours, even as it changes its mode of operation. The facility is open from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesday and 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone with an address within the Portage Community School District can use the pantry.

Both pantries are no longer taking food donations from the public, but can still take monetary donations, per regulations by the United States Department of Agriculture.