Area has many ways for celebrating St Patrick's Day

For the third year running, the St. Patrick’s Day Bad Decision Bar Crawl will return to the Dells on March 14, with participants climbing aboard the Wisconsin Dells Trolley for a day of themed drinking and festivities.

According to trolley owner Jeremy Ringdahl, the pub crawl started with a desire to provide a unique celebration to his customers. He took inspiration from larger city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, and sought to provide his own patrons with a similar level of ingenuity.

“The thing we like to do is provide people with unique experience, something they can’t find anywhere else,” Ringdahl said. “You look at what they do in Chicago when they dye the river green, and people get out there and they let loose. That was our motivation.”

Much of the enjoyment Ringdahl takes from the crawls is the energy the crowds create; positive, upbeat and looking for a good time. He said he just wants his patrons to be able to forget about their lives for a few hours and just enjoy the ride.

This year, the Bad Decision crawl will hit three stops, although it was initially planned to consist of four. Ringdahl said that he and his company decided to downsize so that patrons could enjoy each of the three bars more and not feel rushed into moving along.