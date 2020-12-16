Area hospitals await COVID-19 vaccines as rollout begins in Wisconsin

Patricia Gedemer, head nurse at Watertown Regional Medical Center, said the hospital will be using dry ice to store the vaccines once they do arrive per manufacturer recommendations in the absence of special ultra cold storage equipment. The hospital will be following the recommendations to vaccinate direct care givers and long-term care facility residents.

She said the hospital does not anticipate having enough doses to vaccinate everyone who meets the initial recommendations and will be evaluating staff members to see who had the most risk of contracting the virus. She said the research so far is optimistic and the hospital encourages people to consider taking the vaccine when available.

The Dodge County Public Health Department said that that the amount and availability of the vaccine is expected to increase with each week in 2021, but the general public should not expect to receive the vaccine from doctors, pharmacies or other sources until possibly the spring. Exactly how many vaccine doses will be sent to Wisconsin and out to the counties in 2021 remains to be seen.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are reported to be over 90% effective at preventing illness.