Area hospitals await COVID-19 vaccines as rollout begins in Wisconsin

Further details are coming about the COVID-19 vaccine as the first shipments arrive in Wisconsin.
In the first week after the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services received approximately 50,000 doses. Over 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to come the following week or weeks, pending authorization, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Each vaccine requires two shots. The federal government is organizing the shipment of the vaccine to the states.
Local health officials said that the initial vaccination plans will focus on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. There are an estimated 400,000 health care workers and 300,000 long-term care facility residents in the state of Wisconsin, according to Dodge County Public Health.
“Emergency use approval is a very important moment in our battle with the COVID-19 virus,” said Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. “But initial limited availability of large amounts of doses will take weeks and even months to ramp up, so most of the residents of Dodge County need to please continue safe practices to include wearing a mask in public, limiting the size of social gatherings to members of your household, to best of your ability, and taking advantage of available COVID-19 testing.”
Columbia County Public Health Officer Susan Lorenz also said that the vaccine rollout will take weeks and months to ramp up. She also encouraged residents to wear masks in public, limit the size of social gatherings and take advantage of COVID-19 testing.
Support Local Journalism
Area hospitals are waiting to find out when they will receive doses of the vaccine and how many doses they will receive, including Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, SSM Health St. Clare in Baraboo, and Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, according to spokespeople for each facility. Hospitals are working to train staff to safely administer the vaccine once it arrives.
Heather Sloan, spokesperson for SSM Health in Baraboo, said Baraboo staff who meet the priority status and want the vaccine immediately have the opportunity to travel to Madison while the Baraboo facility waits for doses to arrive. The SSM Health system as a whole received 6,000 doses in its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. It will first be offered to health care workers with the highest COVID-19 risk.
“SSM Health is prepared to vaccinate as many of our health care team members as soon as possible to protect them from this deadly disease so they can continue to be able to care for our patients,” Mohammad Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin vice president of pharmacy services and health research, said in a statement. SSM Health said it is difficult to estimate how long the initial phase of vaccinating health care workers will last as it depends on how quickly the vaccine can be manufactured and distributed. Essential workers and high-risk patients will follow.
Patricia Gedemer, head nurse at Watertown Regional Medical Center, said the hospital will be using dry ice to store the vaccines once they do arrive per manufacturer recommendations in the absence of special ultra cold storage equipment. The hospital will be following the recommendations to vaccinate direct care givers and long-term care facility residents.
She said the hospital does not anticipate having enough doses to vaccinate everyone who meets the initial recommendations and will be evaluating staff members to see who had the most risk of contracting the virus. She said the research so far is optimistic and the hospital encourages people to consider taking the vaccine when available.
The Dodge County Public Health Department said that that the amount and availability of the vaccine is expected to increase with each week in 2021, but the general public should not expect to receive the vaccine from doctors, pharmacies or other sources until possibly the spring. Exactly how many vaccine doses will be sent to Wisconsin and out to the counties in 2021 remains to be seen.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are reported to be over 90% effective at preventing illness.
"No vaccine is 100% effective, but vaccines that are only partly effective at protecting a single person can still be extremely effective collectively," Andrea Palm, state Department of Health Services secretary, said in a statement. "If a large portion of the population is vaccinated, occasional cases may still arise, but enough people will not contract the virus to cause widespread outbreaks."
There have been 444,798 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Dec. 16. 4,196 people have died.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.