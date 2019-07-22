Efforts to make the Baraboo area a more welcoming and equity-focused community in the wake of last year’s photo controversy are growing beyond the city, as local leaders have joined forces to create the Sauk County Acts Coalition.
Currently at about 10 members, the group includes school, city and county administrators, along with Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm, West Baraboo Village Trustee Jim Bowers, Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro and two community representatives, said coalition Co-Chairwoman Marcy Huffaker. But they’re hoping to grow.
“Being that this is an effort to be more inclusive in the Sauk County area, we have to create a group that represents the diversity of the area,” Huffaker said.
Building up
She and other members have been meeting with various organizations since May to recruit more people and solicit ideas about how they can make the area more equitable and inclusive. She said most people have been receptive.
Bowers signed on July 11 to represent West Baraboo after Huffaker spoke to the village board. Masood Akhtar, founder of We Are Many United Against Hate, who partnered with the Baraboo School District to hold a Thunderbird Day of Peace last year, also joined this month.
The coalition grew from the community response to a photo of some Baraboo High School boys making what appeared to be a Nazi salute before their junior prom in spring 2018. The photo brought national attention to the city when it surfaced on social media in November.
Having conversations with racial equity organizations -- like the Government Alliance on Race and Equity -- and other communities that have been working on these topics longer -- such as Racine’s diversity action team -- will help the Sauk County group find out what works to improve the community and what resources are available, Huffaker said.
As part of these efforts, two members of Racine’s diversity action team led a diversity workshop for about 50 Sauk County and a few city of Baraboo employees. Huffaker said it was so successful, the county plans to offer another in the near future.
She noted that each of the involved entities also are pursuing their own projects to promote equity and diversity.
Future events
An event this fall will invite community members to join a conversation about intersectionality, said community representative Alex Paulson. Organized by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County P.R.I.D.E. Club, the event aims to bring awareness of intersectionality and what it means -- basically, that the various aspects of someone’s identity, such as race, gender and sexual orientation, shapes their experiences and can bring overlapping discrimination.
Anyone in Sauk County will be welcome to attend the event, including high school students. Paulson said the idea is to make sure many different demographic groups are able to participate in the “shared learning” at what is “shaping up to be a really dynamic and engaging event.”
He was asked to serve as Sauk County Acts co-chairman with Huffaker due to his previous community organizing. He helped organize Baraboo Talks in November, along with other events in response to the photo.
“I’m just excited for the work that the coalition has started working on,” Paulson said.
Another outgrowth of these efforts, three days of activities, celebrations and ceremonies Oct.12-14 will mark Indigenous Peoples Day this year, according to Vedro. He said a committee including members of county school districts, local municipalities and the Ho-Chunk Nation are planning the event centered on the county’s One Sauk, Naturally banner, which recognizes that the county, its chambers of commerce and the Ho-Chunk Nation can work “harmoniously to mutually beneficial objectives.”
Vedro emphasized the initiatives are interconnected, the result of work by many of the same individuals and entities, and “are the themes of the future as a part of Sauk County.”
“They’re not separate silos,” Vedro said. “They all grow out of the recognition that we have more in common and that the more we can build on what is common, the better all members of the community and all constituencies benefit.”
He said he joined the coalition because he believed it was important to support these efforts not just in Baraboo, but countywide. The Baraboo Gathers, Baraboo Talks and Baraboo Acts events, which were organized in response to the photo, indicated to him the community wanted to continue the conversation.
Its goal, in Vedro’s words, is “honoring and respecting our differences and seeing those as our strength,” rather than using differences to divide people, as he suggested may be happening in national politics.
Next steps
While the group hasn’t ironed out the details, the coalition plans to gather opinions in a communitywide assessment to ensure it is hearing from underrepresented groups.
“Our goal is that the greater Sauk County area will be known as an open, affirming and inclusive place that welcomes and celebrates everyone, so one of the things we’ll be looking at is who does not feel welcome here and why and what are the barriers that we can help overcome so that more people feel welcome here,” Huffaker said.
To connect with Sauk County Acts or offer suggestions, email barabooactscoalition@gmail.com. Members meet about once a month, Huffaker said.
Initially alarmed by the photo, Huffaker, a Jewish Baraboo resident, said she’s optimistic about this community’s future.
“I do realize that this is something that … you don’t ever really finish or say you’re done, but in talking to other communities who have been doing these kinds of actions for a while, they are seeing some good things come out of it,” she said. “So, yes, I’m hopeful. There’s a lot of interest and willingness to make some things happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)