Area nursing home staffs among highest vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state

Vosen said in Sauk County the first vaccination clinic for staff members saw about 80% participate.

“I think those other people who were hesitant at first saw things went okay, then they jumped on board for February,” Vosen said.

They offered data on the vaccines and decided to make time for employees to ask questions and talk to those already knowledgeable in them to clear up any misunderstandings. Vosen said the best way to ensure others are well-informed is to have the educators well-versed in the material.

“I truly feel that what we did in educating our staff and telling them, ‘It’s going to be okay’ and being right there next to them, rolling up our sleeves, by example helped,” Vosen said.

Part of the motivation for ensuring high vaccination rates circles back to the care employees want to provide for their elderly residents. Vosen said immunity means removing masks and allowing people to interact in the ways that work best for them.