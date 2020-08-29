Area police agencies adding body cameras

“We knew there was a need, that they’re beneficial and it was a little bit of forward thinking,” Klafke said.

All patrol officers and detectives within the department have a body camera. Klafke said the cameras took roughly $40,000 to implement, including video storage servers and software, and another $40,000 for the synchronous squad car cameras.

All an officer has to do is flip the squad car emergency lights and cameras are active, he said. Officers use them during all interactions with the public, with the exception of casual encounters like visiting a business during a shift.

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said the department was able to secure cams for each of its 27 officers roughly five years ago through an anonymous donation. While the policy dictating use of body cameras calls for use only during an incident likely to result in court action, Schauf said they are commonly used during traffic stops.

"Our police officers love having those body cams because it’s just a very powerful tool," Schauf said.

He said his department uses it to review officer actions and provide instruction or training based on the video.

Juneau Police Department has had the technology for at least five years.