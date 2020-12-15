Area racehorse featured in new children's book

MAYVILLE – To say the coronavirus pandemic has brought about change in people’s lives is an understatement. But not all changes in 2020 have been unpleasant, as one local woman chose to make the leap to become a bona fide author.
Amber Sawyer, originally from Burnett, said she wrote a story five years ago on notebook paper about a racehorse she owned.
“The very last race he won was in 2015 when he was 15. I wrote about his amazing life shortly after he won, then put it in a folder on my bookshelf,” she said. “At times when I would dust my bookshelf I would take it out and look at it, thinking I could do something with it someday, and then I would put it back.”
"Someday" finally came.
“This spring when COVID was in full blast, I really needed something positive and happy in my life. I came home and decided to make a phone call and see what I needed to do to get the ball rolling,” she said.
After searching the internet for nearby publishers, Sawyer contacted Nico 11 Publishing & Design in Mukwonago. The firm was interested in her story and she set about having her work proofread and finding an illustrator. She turned to the drawing and painting talents of area resident Tami Joe DeLisle, a friend she has known for almost 25 years.
“She did such a wonderful job on the illustrations and I’m so happy with how they turned out. It’s a first for both of us, this is the first book I’ve written and the first one she has illustrated.”
Sawyer is part of a three-generation family that competes in harness racing during the summer. She followed her father’s footsteps by taking part in the sport and her son has since followed in hers. Harness racing is a form of horse racing in which the horses race at a specific gait, pulling a two-wheeled cart occupied by a driver.
Sawyer has trained and raced horses since she was a teenager and traveled to about 14 states doing so. When races were canceled due to the pandemic, she spent her free hours working on her book project.
It took approximately five months from the time Sawyer contacted the publisher until she had a proof of the book in her hands. The first copies of Sawyer’s book, “Love to Race,” arrived at her front door Oct. 30.
The children’s book focuses on a horse named Derek Bromac N., a racehorse native to New Zealand that was gifted to Sawyer from a friend. The horse suffered an injury on the race track when it was 13 and Sawyer’s friend suggested that she take the horse to help it recover.
She wasn’t originally interested in the horse due to its age; for professional pari-mutuel racing, horses must retire when they are 15. But her friend insisted that the horse had the heart and drive to race again. Sawyer reluctantly agreed and brought the horse home to Burnett for her then 8-year-old son, Paul.
“It’s very rare for a horse to be older than his owner,” she said smiling.
The rest of Derek’s racing career can be found by reading the pages of Sawyer’s new book. Without spoiling the story, a happening ending can be expected.
“Pretty much everyone who has read it told me they couldn’t get through it without crying, but in a good way,” Sawyer said.
“Love to Race” is different in that it is written for children and adults. The storybook is geared toward children with the horse itself sharing his own life perspective. Then following the story, Sawyer included an adult version of the horse’s biography with his racing statistics.
Sawyer said she is grateful for the interest and support she’s received from the community. She has sold approximately 300 books so far and many area businesses are carrying it in their stores, such as Bullfrogs & Butterflies in Beaver Dam, Joel’s Confections in Theresa and Posie in Mayville. She plans on donating copies to local libraries and making educational visits with the horse to schools and nursing home in the future.
Signed copies of the book can also be purchased directly from the author by contacting her via Facebook or email at ampaul15@yahoo.com.
Sawyer said she’s enjoying sharing her book with others, but it may be the only book she’ll ever write.
“I haven’t honestly thought of anything that can top this one,” she said. “This true story is told from my heart and is something that will never happen again.”
