Area racehorse featured in new children's book

MAYVILLE – To say the coronavirus pandemic has brought about change in people’s lives is an understatement. But not all changes in 2020 have been unpleasant, as one local woman chose to make the leap to become a bona fide author.

Amber Sawyer, originally from Burnett, said she wrote a story five years ago on notebook paper about a racehorse she owned.

“The very last race he won was in 2015 when he was 15. I wrote about his amazing life shortly after he won, then put it in a folder on my bookshelf,” she said. “At times when I would dust my bookshelf I would take it out and look at it, thinking I could do something with it someday, and then I would put it back.”

"Someday" finally came.

“This spring when COVID was in full blast, I really needed something positive and happy in my life. I came home and decided to make a phone call and see what I needed to do to get the ball rolling,” she said.

After searching the internet for nearby publishers, Sawyer contacted Nico 11 Publishing & Design in Mukwonago. The firm was interested in her story and she set about having her work proofread and finding an illustrator. She turned to the drawing and painting talents of area resident Tami Joe DeLisle, a friend she has known for almost 25 years.