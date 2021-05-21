Area residents learn about, discuss anti-Asian racism at virtual Baraboo Talks program

Baraboo area community members learned Thursday about the history of bigotry and violence against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S., some sharing their own experiences.
Hiroshi Kanno, who lives near Wisconsin Dells, said the American government put him, then 6 years old, into an internment camp more than 70 years ago, despite the fact that he’s a second-generation American citizen. His mother was born in the U.S., he said.
“That didn’t matter, you know,” Kanno said. “Racism is endemic in our society. It’s never going to disappear, and that’s the reality. I think there’s solutions to it, but we’ll be discussing that later.”
More than 50 people participated live in the “Baraboo Talks: Uncovering Anti-Asian Racism and Xenophobia” virtual program over Zoom Thursday night, including Kanno and his wife, several local government and faith leaders, area activists and state Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo. The 30-minute keynote address by Hee-Soo Jung, resident bishop in the United Methodist Church’s Wisconsin Annual Conference, also had been viewed 324 times on Facebook as of Friday morning.
“We’re excited to have so many guests from all over the country, it seems,” said Alex Paulson, a facilitator and organizer.
The Baraboo Acts Coalition, village of West Baraboo, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, UW-Extension, the Baraboo School District and the First United Methodist Church collaborated to plan the event in light of a rise of anti-Asian sentiment throughout the coronavirus pandemic and to commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Paulson said. He noted the new hate crimes law signed by President Joe Biden Thursday.
Keynote
Jung, of Sun Prairie, thanked organizers for inviting him to speak.
“It is an honor and a privilege, especially on a topic that is critically important to me,” Jung said, “and it’s my deepest hope and desire that we not merely focus on the problem and challenge of anti-Asian racism and the larger issue of widespread xenophobia but that we will see action steps that we might take to become a more kind and caring and welcoming culture.”
He described the history of such prejudice in the U.S., dating back to the nation’s founding, when Chinese laborers worked in mines, logging camps and on the transcontinental railroad, and his perspective as a Korean American and Christian.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, more than 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent were forced into internment camps with “extremely poor” living conditions, most losing their property and belongings, Jung said. He said violence against people of other Asian ethnicities also escalated during and after each war in the 20th century. Jung attributed much of the aggression aimed at them in the 21st century to globalization and the spread of diseases such as SARS, bird flu and COVID-19, which has been called the “China virus” and other racist terms by some politicians and public figures. He said China isn’t responsible for disease outbreaks or the current pandemic.
Jung said anti-Asian racism ignores the diversity within the groups targeted by it, putting “most Eastern ethnicities and cultures into one indistinct mass,” similar to how other American minority groups have been stereotyped.
“It is critically important that the members of the full, wide spectrum of races and cultures and languages and ethnicities remember that we are not in competition,” he said. “... Racism in all its forms must be eradicated and replaced fully with just an inclusive and loving community and radical acceptance.”
Ignorance, he said, is the greatest challenge facing all people.
“As long as we live in ignorance, there is little motivation for positive change,” Jung said. “When we learn about those who are different, when we gain understanding about the practice and beliefs of others, when we seek to know others as a real people and valuable individuals, we develop sympathy, empathy, caring and we expand our circles of who belongs in beloved community.”
He recommended continued public education and gatherings, like Baraboo Talks, reflection on core values, engagement and relationship building as ways to ease societal intolerance.
“The way things are today, the way they have been throughout much of our history, is not the way things must be in the future,” he said.
Discussion
Participants spent another half hour asking questions and engaging in conversation after Jung’s presentation. Paulson said that portion of the program was not live streamed in order to “create a safer space for discussion.”
Kanno said he’s worried about the safety of his eight grandchildren but is also optimistic.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to erase racism,” he said, “but I think we can challenge it, and certainly people like myself and my children, if we have some economic, social, political power, we’re going to meet that challenge and it’s not going to be so pervasive, I think.”
Native Hawaiian Kehaulani Jones, of Baraboo, said she appreciated Jung mentioning native Hawaiians during his address because “we are so often forgotten.” She agreed with his message about learning to be kinder and recognizing “we are all ignorant,” but said she disagreed with the idea that racism can’t be eradicated.
“I think it’s possible. I think once we recognize our ignorance and act accordingly, we can get rid of it. It doesn’t have to exist,” Jones said.
Lisa Newberry, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo, said she doesn’t think she would have been as in tune to the topic of anti-Asian sentiment if she hadn’t become friends with a refugee from an Asian country. She asked for Jung’s advice on how she can help.
“To watch her go through this coronavirus time and to be afraid to go to the store and afraid to have her children in school for fear of what people will think of her should something happen, it’s very frustrating to me that I don’t know even how to begin -- sorry -- to help,” she said, choked with emotion.
He encouraged her and other participants to focus on “big picture thinking.” Being a friend, Jung said, is “the most important thing you can do.”
