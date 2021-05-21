Area residents learn about, discuss anti-Asian racism at virtual Baraboo Talks program

Discussion

Participants spent another half hour asking questions and engaging in conversation after Jung’s presentation. Paulson said that portion of the program was not live streamed in order to “create a safer space for discussion.”

Kanno said he’s worried about the safety of his eight grandchildren but is also optimistic.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to erase racism,” he said, “but I think we can challenge it, and certainly people like myself and my children, if we have some economic, social, political power, we’re going to meet that challenge and it’s not going to be so pervasive, I think.”

Native Hawaiian Kehaulani Jones, of Baraboo, said she appreciated Jung mentioning native Hawaiians during his address because “we are so often forgotten.” She agreed with his message about learning to be kinder and recognizing “we are all ignorant,” but said she disagreed with the idea that racism can’t be eradicated.

“I think it’s possible. I think once we recognize our ignorance and act accordingly, we can get rid of it. It doesn’t have to exist,” Jones said.