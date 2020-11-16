Area schools stay mostly in-person through pandemic

Area schools in Dodge and Columbia counties have kept classes mostly in-person this school year, according to numbers reported by each district.
There have been a little over 50 days of school this year as Thanksgiving break is due to start as districts announce plans for what to do after break. Districts have taken steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission throughout the school year, such as having staff and students wear masks, giving families a choice of being virtual, purusing a hybrid model where students are only in school for part of the week, and an emphasis on sanitizing buildings.
Randolph School district has had three days of all-virtual schooling so far this year. District Administrator Ty Breitlow said the community has been very supportive of everything the district has done and that there has been no evidence of student transmission in the school. He said the area has been a hospot for Covid-19, but cases within the school are related to the activities of adults on their own time.
"One of the pieces we’ve been told is that schools are safe places to be because of the mitigation efforts," Breitlow said. "I would say that our experience shows that."
Grades 6-12 will be going virtual for 19 school days from Thanksgiving break to the holiday break. Breitlow said that will be a huge inconveneince for parents, but they are understanding given the pervasiveness of Covid-19 in the community. He said the district is trying to be proactive with the closure this term to make sure those students will be able to return to in-person learning in the new year.
Breitlow also said that fewer children with illness are coming to school than ever before.
Mayville School District has had zero days of all-virtual school so far this school year. The district will be going virtual the week after Thanksgiving break and the week after the winter break.
“We are extremely proud of our students and staff for their resiliency, ability to flex and change and dedication to protecting each other by following the policies and procedures outlined to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said district spokesperson Samantha Teeters. "While we are seeing a slight increase in cases across the district, we have been able to remain in-person for 11 weeks, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.”
In Beaver Dam, the entire district was virtual from Oct. 19 to 21. Beaver Dam High School was all virtual Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20 and 21. Don Smith Learning Academy was wass virtual Nov. 9-13.
Waupun Area School District was all-virtual Oct. 8-16. Meadow View School was virtual Nov. 2-10. The junior/senior high school went virtual starting Nov. 4 for 15 days. Rock River Intermediate School went virtual for at least seven days starting Nov. 5.
Columbus schools have stuck to its schedule.
In the Dodgeland School District, the high school has had in-person learning for every school day. The middle school went virtual starting Nov. 10 until Nov. 20. The elementary school went virtual from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22. Other specific classes have gone virtual as well.
Elementary and middle school grades in Horicon have been in-person all school year. The high school grades went virtual starting Nov. 9, planned to end Nov. 20.
