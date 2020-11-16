Area schools stay mostly in-person through pandemic

Area schools in Dodge and Columbia counties have kept classes mostly in-person this school year, according to numbers reported by each district.

There have been a little over 50 days of school this year as Thanksgiving break is due to start as districts announce plans for what to do after break. Districts have taken steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission throughout the school year, such as having staff and students wear masks, giving families a choice of being virtual, purusing a hybrid model where students are only in school for part of the week, and an emphasis on sanitizing buildings.

Randolph School district has had three days of all-virtual schooling so far this year. District Administrator Ty Breitlow said the community has been very supportive of everything the district has done and that there has been no evidence of student transmission in the school. He said the area has been a hospot for Covid-19, but cases within the school are related to the activities of adults on their own time.

"One of the pieces we’ve been told is that schools are safe places to be because of the mitigation efforts," Breitlow said. "I would say that our experience shows that."