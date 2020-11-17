Area ski resorts ready to take on COVID-19 in winter season

Those from the same household or traveling groups will be allowed to sit together. Ticket counters for tubing, skiing and snowboarding have been separated to limit the amount of people in one area. Those who want to purchase tickets for tubing can go to the “yurts” located at the bottom of the tubing hill to the left of the Pro Shop while the location for skiing and snowboarding will remain unchanged at the Pro Shop.

No public or open group ski lessons will be held, Cameron said. Private or semi-private lessons will continue, but only for families from the same household or traveling group of five people or less and proof must be shown they are from the same household or group.

The rental shop will only allow eight people inside at a time in a rotation for fitting of equipment and boots. If a large amount of people don’t make online reservations, those who don’t fill out their form online can still do so onsite at the ticket booth and will be given a “restaurant puck” that will buzz to notify their equipment is ready for pickup, he said.