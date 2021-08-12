Area World War II vets take to the sky in Dream Flights stop at Baraboo/Dells Airport

Out of the five veterans present during Dream Flights stop, three decided to take the 20 to 25 minutes flight. Norman Vlcek, a 96-year-old from Baraboo, recalled the popular local sites he spotted in the air during his flight many see on the ground, including the Wisconsin River, The International Crane Foundation and Highway 113.

“I think I would have enjoyed being a pilot,” Vlcek said in an interview following his flight. “This plane was fantastic. I enjoyed it.”

Vlcek was 18 at the time he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for over 2-and-half-years during World War II as a radar operator and was stationed in the Philippines. He flew in a B-24 plane during his service in the war, but not the Boeing Stearman, he said.

Greenwood Memorial VFW Post 987 in Baraboo Post Commander Jerry Parchem said the organization’s state headquarters in Madison was contacted by Dream Flights about the opportunity to host brief stops around the state in August and September. Parchem said the restored aircraft originated as trainer airplanes during World War II.