Area World War II vets take to the sky in Dream Flights stop at Baraboo/Dells Airport

Allen Paschen served in World War II and had never ridden in an open plane.
For him, the experience to take to the sky in a military aircraft trainer used during World War II was something he said he will never forget.
The 94-year-old from Baraboo had the chance to take flight with four other World War II veterans as a part of Dream Flights Operation September Freedom to honor World War II veterans around the nation when the organization stopped at the Baraboo/Wisconsin Dells Flight Center Aug. 12. Paschen served in the U.S. Navy as a pharmacist mate during World War II. He said his father signed for him to enlist in the war since he was only 17 at the time.
“This is something that I really appreciate it,” Paschen said of the opportunity to take flight. “It’s something different and it’s something that I’ll go the rest of my life telling people how great it was.”
Dream Flights goal is to fly 1,000 World War II veterans around the nation. It's using a total of six fully-restored Boeing Stearman biplanes for the opportunity. The operation will total 61 days and reach 300 cities to recognize World War II veterans throughout August and September. Four stops are in Wisconsin.
Out of the five veterans present during Dream Flights stop, three decided to take the 20 to 25 minutes flight. Norman Vlcek, a 96-year-old from Baraboo, recalled the popular local sites he spotted in the air during his flight many see on the ground, including the Wisconsin River, The International Crane Foundation and Highway 113.
“I think I would have enjoyed being a pilot,” Vlcek said in an interview following his flight. “This plane was fantastic. I enjoyed it.”
Vlcek was 18 at the time he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for over 2-and-half-years during World War II as a radar operator and was stationed in the Philippines. He flew in a B-24 plane during his service in the war, but not the Boeing Stearman, he said.
Greenwood Memorial VFW Post 987 in Baraboo Post Commander Jerry Parchem said the organization’s state headquarters in Madison was contacted by Dream Flights about the opportunity to host brief stops around the state in August and September. Parchem said the restored aircraft originated as trainer airplanes during World War II.
He said the idea of the event is to recognize and show appreciation to World War II veterans for their service, especially since those who returned home from the war over 75 years ago are getting older and dying. Out of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II an estimated 100,000 will still be alive in 2021, according to Dream Flights website.
“It’s very critical that we recognize these veterans now before they leave this earth and move on into history,” Parchem said.
Each veteran was given the opportunity to sign the tail of the plane and a Dream Flights poster. They also took pictures with members of Dream Flights and shared memories of their days in the service. The flight was free to the veterans.
Wisconsin Dells resident Jim Reidelbach opted to not take a ride in the plane but got up close to see it, signed the tail and poster. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a dive bomber. He enlisted in 1944 and served three years, he said.
“This is beautiful, it’s wonderful,” he said of the plane.
