Armed standoff lasting five hours in Adams County ends peacefully

A five hour armed standoff between officers in Adams County and an individual they say had a mental health crisis came to an end after the individual turned himself over to law enforcement voluntarily.

According to a statement from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 12:49 p.m. March 24 from an unknown male individual in a mental health crisis. The caller, who was identified as a city of Adams resident, stated he was scheduled for court on March 25, and he would not be in attendance.

After receiving the 911 call both the Adams Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the individual’s location. After arriving at the scene, officers located the individual in a garage at the residence. The individual was in possession of a firearm.

“A standoff ensued and negotiations began with the male subject who refused to comply with law enforcement and indicated he was in a mental health crisis,” York said. “A tactical response team from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist and responded to the scene. After hours of negotiation the male subject voluntarily turned himself over to law enforcement without incident.”

The standoff lasted until approximately 6 p.m., after which the individual was transported to a mental health facility. York stated the investigation remains open and no other information is being released as of yet.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

