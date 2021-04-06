Arnold chosen as Columbus Mayor; Voters decide 13th Senate District race

Voters in Wisconsin's 13th Senate District special election chose Republican John Jagler to replace Republican Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress last fall.

Four candidates were on the ballot the seat including Democrat Melissa Winker, Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and independent "Trump Conservative" Spencer Zimmerman. Don Pridemore, who was defeated in the Republican primary, ran a write-in campaign.

The Associated Press called the race for Jagler around 10 p.m. with 89 percent of precincts reporting. He had 19,051 votes to Winker's 16,269, Zimmerman's 1,702 and Schmitz's 194. There were 79 write-in votes cast.

The city of Columbus has a new mayor after voters elected Mary Arnold.

Arnold and her challenger were battling to fill the space created by the announcement in December that Michael Thom would not seek re-election. Arnold received 54 percent of the vote with 648 votes cast Milburn received 545 votes.

"I want to thank my supporters, and I will do my best to represent everyone in Columbus as we address our challenges and opportunities," Arnold said. "I also want to thank my opponent JD Milburn for running a respectful and positive campaign."

