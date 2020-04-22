'Around the Corner Beaver Dam' premieres April 23

“Around the Corner with John McGivern,” featuring Beaver Dam will premiere April 23 at 7 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS (Charter Cable and AT&T Cable channel 10) and Madison PBS (Charter Cable channel 11).
Beaver Dam Common Council member Dan Doyle was behind the push for the broadcast, which was set to air in March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a community preview was not possible.
The Beaver Dam episode was filmed Sept. 16 and 19; and in August for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre production of of “Annie.”
“Around the Corner” is hosted by McGivern, a veteran of stage and television in Wisconsin. His brother Mike contributes segments to the show on local sports. Historian John Gurda adds stories about the community’s origins and early days.
Doyle and Mayor Becky Glewen drove the producers around town and suggested things that might be highlighted. Producers contacted area businesses and individuals to arrange interviews and recording times.
Lois Levenhagen is highlighted as the talented seamstress who, for decades, created the costumes for local theatrical productions and for University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone.
“They feature things that are unique to the city,” Doyle said. “Here in Beaver Dam, there was a lot to choose from.”
The payback for being included as a feature city is estimated to be significant, although COVID 19 will likely delay the tourists that might have come to visit under normal circumstances.
“A producer said, ‘It’s like being chosen as a book on Oprah’s Book Club,’” Doyle said. “If you’re on that list, people are going to buy the book. Because of being on the show, more people will certainly come through and see us, and hopefully like what they see.”
Doyle credits Glewen with helping to revitalize the city, making it a suitable candidate for the show.
“The mayor has been very strong in making our town a destination by polishing things up and helping us to regain our community pride,” he said.
Glewen said, “’Around the Corner with John McGivern’ has a far-reaching audience and is an opportunity to not only promote our community to outside areas, but also inspire locally a powerful sense of community pride and enthusiasm.”
