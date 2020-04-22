'Around the Corner Beaver Dam' premieres April 23

The payback for being included as a feature city is estimated to be significant, although COVID 19 will likely delay the tourists that might have come to visit under normal circumstances.

“A producer said, ‘It’s like being chosen as a book on Oprah’s Book Club,’” Doyle said. “If you’re on that list, people are going to buy the book. Because of being on the show, more people will certainly come through and see us, and hopefully like what they see.”

Doyle credits Glewen with helping to revitalize the city, making it a suitable candidate for the show.

“The mayor has been very strong in making our town a destination by polishing things up and helping us to regain our community pride,” he said.

Glewen said, “’Around the Corner with John McGivern’ has a far-reaching audience and is an opportunity to not only promote our community to outside areas, but also inspire locally a powerful sense of community pride and enthusiasm.”

