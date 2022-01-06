ARPA funds meeting is Feb. 1: Groups to make pitch for rescue plan dollars

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mielke suggested a break-down of internal (Dodge County) and external (other body’s) proposals.

“I think it would be helpful to group them by subject matter,” said Supervisor Dave Frohling, “because there might be some that are similar that we can take up at the same time.”

“Do you intend to make decisions or is it just presentations at that meeting?” questioned corporation counsel Kim Nass. “If you hear all of the presentations and decide none of them are quite ready for prime time you need to say to the presenter go back and refocus and then the board will have to decide whether it wants to schedule another meeting, or just have them as regular agenda items at a regular meeting.”

Kottke said he thought that presentations only would be shared on that night. Proposals would be brought forward for discussion at the Feb. 22 county board meeting.

“I just don’t envision that we’d be hearing them all at one time,” said Guckenberger. “If we get 33 proposals we might cherry pick two or three proposals and move them forward. I can’t believe we would be right out of the gate running with everything.”