ARPA funds meeting is Feb. 1: Groups to make pitch for rescue plan dollars

JUNEAU – Those wishing to make their pitch for a share of Dodge County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds will be allowed to do so at a meeting set for Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.
A special County Board meeting will be held somewhere in the Administration Building, depending on the number of people attending. A large crowd is anticipated, including Dodge County department heads. Diverse suggestions are anticipated for appropriations from Dodge County’s $17 million COVID relief allocation. Municipalities will also receive shares of ARPA funds, which will be spent at a local level. Their portions, although substantial, are significantly lower than the county’s total.
Several suggestions have already been received, including bonuses for county employees impacted by COVID in the course of 2020. Suggestions will also be received from county board members, county department heads, members of the public and representatives from area organizations and charities.
In an effort to streamline County Board Chairman Russ Kottke had earlier suggested that an ad hoc committee be appointed to narrow the focus. Opponents argued – successfully — that the full board of 33 members should be involved.
“I brought forward that we should form an ad hoc committee and I got slapped in the face,” said Kottke. “I don’t know what we want. We’re jumping around like a fish in a lake.”
“We have 33 supervisors …,” said Supervisor Dave Guckenberger.
“And 33 ideas,” said Kottke.
“That’s wonderful,” said Guckenberger. “It would give us the best opportunity to spend this money in a good way.”
“We have a hard time getting people together for strategic planning meetings,” said Kottke. “How are we going to get board members here for this? Are we going to have 33 or are we going to have 10? We need to get out there and do this.”
It was decided then that written proposals by everyone be submitted (by Jan. 21) and summarized before a committee-of-the-whole meeting Feb. 1. Proposals should be submitted in advance to Kottke or County Administrator Jim Mielke at the Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.
On Tuesday the Executive Committee came to grips with what an overwhelming meeting that might be.
“We would appreciate some internal guidance as to how you envision what an agenda might look,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke.
“I think on the 22nd (the day after proposals are due) we should meet and listen to them as you got them in and have an open discussion,” Kottke said.
Mielke suggested a break-down of internal (Dodge County) and external (other body’s) proposals.
“I think it would be helpful to group them by subject matter,” said Supervisor Dave Frohling, “because there might be some that are similar that we can take up at the same time.”
“Do you intend to make decisions or is it just presentations at that meeting?” questioned corporation counsel Kim Nass. “If you hear all of the presentations and decide none of them are quite ready for prime time you need to say to the presenter go back and refocus and then the board will have to decide whether it wants to schedule another meeting, or just have them as regular agenda items at a regular meeting.”
Kottke said he thought that presentations only would be shared on that night. Proposals would be brought forward for discussion at the Feb. 22 county board meeting.
“I just don’t envision that we’d be hearing them all at one time,” said Guckenberger. “If we get 33 proposals we might cherry pick two or three proposals and move them forward. I can’t believe we would be right out of the gate running with everything.”
“I would think with $17 million we could decide proportionately where it will go – this much will go to external requests, this is what we can do for non-profits, this is what we can do with our own departments,” suggested Kira Sheahan-Malloy. “With none of that coming on a spreadsheet it will be really hard to decide.”
Mielke added that designating all funds might disallow future needs as they become apparent over time.
“There are things that could or should be done right away but we shouldn’t spend the whole amount,” said Frohling.
“I think we’ve got to group them into categories and go from there,” said Kottke.
He said anyone who applies should be present at the meeting to answer questions.
“It will be very informative,” said Mielke.
“It could be a long meeting,” said Supervisor Joe Marsik.
“It could and it should be,” said Guckenberger.
The Executive Committee meeting followed a Human Resources & Labor Negotiations Committee meeting in which salaries, signing bonuses and other matters were discussed. Members of that group debated whether higher salaries will attract applicants, or whether they are available at any price. A worker shortage is certainly being felt, with pre-qualified or degree-holding help being the hardest to find.