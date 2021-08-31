Arrest made in string of catalytic converter thefts

A Necedah man has been arrested in connection with a string of recent catalytic converter thefts following tips from concerned citizens, according to Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.

Oleson said in a release that Christopher Housworth, 33, of Necedah was arrested following a traffic stop at about 5:56 p.m. Aug. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The initial reason for the traffic stop was to apprehend Housworth on a felony Probation warrant issued from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections,” Oleson said. “While searching the vehicle as a result of the arrest Juneau County Detectives located numerous Catalytic Converters that are believed to be stolen, along with tools used to remove Catalytic Converters and a loaded 9MM handgun.”

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received “several tips” from citizens regarding the thefts of catalytic converters, and the Sheriff’s Office said the tips and a subsequent investigation let them to Housworth.

After his arrest Housworth was transported to the Juneau County Jail, and criminal charges against Housworth are expected to be filed. Oleson said the investigation into the thefts is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office “anticipate more arrests will be made in the very near future.”

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.