Law enforcement have arrested a group of seven individuals thought to be connected to a recent string of vehicle thefts and break ins throughout southern Wisconsin.
The individuals, who are currently in custody in Madison, are facing multiple charges in multiple counties. Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz anticipates they will be tried in Waukesha County.
Law enforcement believes other members of the group are still active.
“We want the general public to know that just because we’ve made some arrests (the) time to be vigilant is not over,” Strunz said. “This is still going on… This is a wide geographic area that his crew has been impacting.”
Sauk Prairie Police Lieutenant Travis Hilliard said it is common to see stolen vehicles turn up in neighboring communities.
Strunz said as many as nine counties could be involved. Not only have incidents occurred in Dane, Sauk and Juneau Counties, activity has been noted as far as Winnebago, Waukesha and Jefferson Counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now involved in the case.
Sauk Prairie Police pursued a suspicious vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 26 and deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, but the suspects were able to drive around the strips.
Although officers pursued the vehicle the individuals managed to flee. They were later located in Middleton but police there were unsuccessful in apprehending them.
Public safety was the primary concern during the chase and police decided further pursuit would jeopardize that.
“The vehicle accelerated to well over 100 miles per hour and continued to travel at well over 100 miles per hour on Prairie Street,” said Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz. “At those types of speeds, it’s going to be a very tragic incident.”
On Sep. 4-5 entry was made into unlocked vehicles and garages with property being stolen.
On Sep. 10 a vehicle was stolen from the Village of Prairie du Sac and later recovered in Juneau County.
Law enforcement responded to reports of burglaries Sep. 16, which occurred while home owners were sleeping early in the morning.
“The most concerning part to me is the fact that these individuals are very brazen,” Strunz said. “They will roll into a neighborhood (with) four or five individuals running down the street, both sides of the street… checking every vehicle and every residence to see if they can gain entry.”
In a video taken in Cottage Grove, suspects are seen running along a vehicle checking for unlocked doors. A driver stays in the vehicle at all times for a quick getaway if needed.
One night in Madison, three vehicles were stolen out of the same house.
Strunz said the Sauk Prairie Police Department is looking into whether the individuals in custody were involved with the Sept. 26 pursuit.
There have been some vehicles stolen recently in Sauk Prairie, but Strunz said at this time investigations do not indicate they are related to the current group of thefts across southern Wisconsin.
Garage remotes can be used to enter the garage and from there, the residence. With keys being often stored on a wall mounted keyring next to the garage door, this can make stealing vehicles quick and simple.
Firearms have been stolen by suspects. If seen, Strunz said he does not recommend witnesses engage with suspects directly, but instead alert law enforcement.
“I think it’s a very good assumption that at any given time these individuals could be armed,” Strunz said.
Strunz said he was concerned by the number of reports he’s seen of individuals who have concealed carry licenses leaving firearms in an unsecured vehicle overnight. He added that while many with concealed carry licensees behave responsibly, others should remember to remove guns from vehicles.
“Leaving a gun overnight in a car that is unsecured is not a good idea,” Strunz said.
In addition to locking vehicles, Strunz advises residents to remove garage door openers from vehicles overnight and make sure the door between the garage and the residence is locked.
“What we’re noticing with this group is they’re committing crimes of opportunity,” Strunz said. “They’re targeting nice residential neighborhoods where they’re specifically looking for high dollar vehicles.”
Audis, BMWs and Mercedezs are brands being sought after, Strunz said.
This does not mean non-luxury brand cars are less likely to be broken into or stolen. Strunz said Honda CRVs and HRVs are still targeted.
“They will occasionally steal an older Chevy Caprice when the crime of opportunity is available,” Strunz said.
Property stolen from vehicles in Sauk Prairie may indeed be related to the recent vehicle thefts in other communities.
The areas of Hanksfield and Westwynde in Prairie du Sac have been particularly active.
Strunz said having extra officers on patrol to prevent more thefts will necesitate going over the department’s overtime budget for the year.
Strunz said keeping front house lights on at night can help law enforcement by making streets more visible.
“If you see something that looks out of the ordinary, you’re not going to bother us by calling us,” Strunz said. “We need the eyes and ears of the community, to resolve this issue.”
Because multiple vehicles are used at a time by the group of suspects, Strunz said sometimes the group will split up and attempt break-ins in multiple municipalities at once.
“We need people to take this seriously,” Strunz said.
