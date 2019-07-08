A Baraboo resident with a new home will receive a one-of-a-kind housewarming gift Tuesday coordinated by two programs that work to improve quality of life for families.
Andrea Jordan, a single mother of three, said it seemed like she always was searching for a home that would fit her family well. Jordan applied for loans and was granted them, but when she went out to look at houses, nothing suited their needs. Despite this, she knew she wanted to be in the community she has called home since age 10.
“I love Baraboo and I wasn’t leaving anytime soon,” Jordan said.
Her path to home ownership began at her job. Jordan works for Oak Park Place in Madison, a healthcare facility for senior citizens. One of the people she cared for was the mother of the former Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area executive director. Jordan said she was invited to pursue building an affordable home through the organization more than once before she ultimately decided it was the right time.
After putting in 250 hours of work alongside friends and family while also going to school for EMT training and working full-time, Jordan saw the perfect home come together.
“It was exciting, considering I watched the house go from dirt to completely built up,” Jordan said. “Every day I had off from work I pretty much was out here.”
Moving in, she said, was “overwhelming” when they finally crossed the threshold in April. And her children, 12, 3 and 2, have settled in well, Jordan added.
“They absolutely love the house,” she said.
As the process of putting the home together unfolded, the habitat organization and an area group called Art Connection was working to add a special touch to Jordan’s home. The two groups have a partnership that pairs willing artists and future homeowners to create a piece of art donated for display at the new habitat home.
Morgan Pfaff, executive director of the housing organization, said partnership with Nancy Peidelstein, founder of Art Connection, has created community through art.
“Baraboo has such a thriving art community,” Pfaff said. “It seemed right to highlight that. It’s just a unique thing for those homeowners who have worked really hard.”
Peidelstein coordinated planning between Jordan and artist Kyle Lane, who works with mixed media. Pfaff said Lane generally works with metal.
Peidelstein said she created the program in 2009 to enhance the lives of new homeowners if they wanted to participate. So far, there have only been three or four people who filled out the provided questionnaire, noting preferences for art pieces and expressing a desire to have a local artist create a unique piece.
“For many people in general, it doesn’t occur to them to obtain a piece of original artwork for their home,” Peidelstein said, adding that she believes more people should. “It’s not a luxury item.”
She said that being the liaison between artist and homeowner simply makes her “happy.”
Jordan had little involvement in choosing the piece. In fact, she has no idea what it is. She has chosen to find out during a surprise unveiling at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“I felt that if there were artists kind enough to do this for people, they could have their chance to shine,” Jordan said. “There are lots of talented local artists. I want to support local talent.”
