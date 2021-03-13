Art to brighten local café: Walldogs in Beaver Dam again to create mural art

Fun, colorful and exciting.
Those are some of the words Ruth Metz uses to describe her style, and what The Walldogs mural artists are currently bringing to a shop in downtown Beaver Dam.
The family’s new business, Great Harvest Bread, is set to open April 9 at 128 Front St.
Metz and her husband Jim are investing heavily in downtown Beaver Dam, owning several properties including Ooga Brewing Co. at 301 S. Spring St.
As a member of the Beaver Dam Landmark Commission, she values aesthetic, and was thus inspired to create a certain vibe at Great Harvest.
“I like mid-century modern. You know, like the Jetsons cartoons,” Metz said. “I wanted it positive and uplifting, and not necessarily historic.”
She was willing to paint her own designs onto the walls of the café and covered patio, but changed her mind as the approaching event looms.
“We decided instead to bring in the experts, and to make an event of it,” said Metz.
An invitation went out to The Walldogs, mural painters dedicated to creating and executing murals across the United States. With a design in hand, three Walldogs artists from Illinois responded and dates were finalized. Local Walldogs also responded, eager to help as they had during the 2017 mural festival in which 15 murals were painted, each reflecting local history, people and institutions. Beaver Dam now has 18 murals and has declared itself a member of the “Walldogs Mural City” fraternity.
Work on the private commission being paid for by the Metzes began as soon as the artists arrived Thursday.
“We started tracing the design on the walls and putting down a base coat for the designs,” said Nate Grice of Paxton, Illinois, who works in the water department of the University of Illinois at Champagne. “I do a lot of painting on the side, which is true for many of The Walldogs’ artists.
Walldogs, incidentally, is the name for itinerant painters who historically traveled the countryside painting signs and murals to make a living. Most modern Walldogs paint for the fun of it, and for the joy of spending time with like-minded people who also have a passion for fun, creativity and travel.
Anyone who can paint inside the lines is welcome to participate, and local Walldogs and their families have already joined the project.
According to artist Rebekah Axtel, of Aurora, Illinois, Metz was looking for something less predictable than wheat fields and farm scenes.
Josh Schultz, who has a bachelor of fine arts degree and operates a farmette with his father near Bristol, Illinois, is also participating.
“It’s fun, playful, whimsical and sends a great message,” he said of the design. “I think it’s great.”
Local Walldogs Jonas Zahn and Stephanie Bradley are also joining in, along with some of their family members.
“Painting with us is less scary than you might think,” said Axtell. “It’s basically a huge paint by number. We often let people participate. We’re not picky.”
“We’re taking the design, fine tuning it and adding some details,” said Grice. “When Ruth contacted us and asked if we could get it done in a week I said sure, although you’d be surprised by how long it really takes. For me it was nice to get out and do something with all the COVID challenges we’ve been faced with over the last year.”
The design is changing as it progresses.
“We’re adding metallic paints, even though I’m routinely told ‘No glitter Rebekah,’” said Axtel. “Ruth said ‘Yes, go for it!’”
Grice was here in 2017. Then he was part of the crew that completed the award-winning Ziegler Brewery mural on the south side of Stooges Sports Bar, 112 N. Spring St. At that time he stayed with the Metzes, and is happy to renew their acquaintance. He and the others are hoping to explore the area with whatever time they have left – something they had little time for during their previous visit.
“You have a beautiful town and we’re eager to see more of it,” said Axtell. “I’m sure the people here are very proud of it. They certainly should be.”
Metz said that the Great Harvest outside dining area will be opened over the next several days for public viewing. Another addition to the décor will be a wheat-inspired railing currently being completed by Breuer Metal Craftsmen. Metz has also painted some tables that will be used in the café.
“We’re very eager to open and to show area residents something unique and inviting,” said Metz.
Ziegler Mural put in place
The Ziegler Mural that was painted on the Water Technologies Building last week was put in place on Stooges Sports Bar on Thursday morning. Able Sign and Lighting, Beaver Dam, moved the sign across the street in less than an hour. The majority of the 17 murals downtown was painted directly on the buildings, but some needed to be painted on aluminum composite panels that were attached to the buildings. The Walldogs completed 15 of the murals last week and two were painted on nearby locations but not the buildings were they would be placed permanently. The other mural that will be moved is the Gould Nursery mural that will be moved from the Beaver Dam Paint and Glass building to Fast Eddies.