Art to brighten local café: Walldogs in Beaver Dam again to create mural art

“Painting with us is less scary than you might think,” said Axtell. “It’s basically a huge paint by number. We often let people participate. We’re not picky.”

“We’re taking the design, fine tuning it and adding some details,” said Grice. “When Ruth contacted us and asked if we could get it done in a week I said sure, although you’d be surprised by how long it really takes. For me it was nice to get out and do something with all the COVID challenges we’ve been faced with over the last year.”

The design is changing as it progresses.

“We’re adding metallic paints, even though I’m routinely told ‘No glitter Rebekah,’” said Axtel. “Ruth said ‘Yes, go for it!’”

Grice was here in 2017. Then he was part of the crew that completed the award-winning Ziegler Brewery mural on the south side of Stooges Sports Bar, 112 N. Spring St. At that time he stayed with the Metzes, and is happy to renew their acquaintance. He and the others are hoping to explore the area with whatever time they have left – something they had little time for during their previous visit.

“You have a beautiful town and we’re eager to see more of it,” said Axtell. “I’m sure the people here are very proud of it. They certainly should be.”