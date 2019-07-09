Hats, hats and more hats.
That’s the focal point of the upcoming painting exhibit at Al. Ringling Theatre. The exhibit “Women in Mystery” focuses on anonymous women behind large, elaborate hats and glasses.
Baraboo artist Joan McArthur, the creator of the work, wants the women and their hats to express the power and diversity that women have.
“Women can really do anything they want,” McArthur said. “I think the hats show the variety of that.”
McArthur purposefully keeps the women’s faces covered to express their ability to show what they are, and what they are capable of, without having to show their identity.
“This way, they just they can show what they have, but they don’t have to show themselves,” McArthur said. “They kind of have a personality. Their hats say so much about them. They show the possibilities.”
Gallery curator Carol Kratochwill said the Al. Ringling Theatre is a great resumé builder for exhibitors.
“This theater is 115 years old. It’s a real proud moment for artists to have their work show here,” Kratochwill said.
The inspiration for the project is still unknown to McArthur, but finding the different personas of each woman comes to her when she sits down to paint. She has created more than 100 acrylic on paper pieces since beginning the series.
McArthur did not begin painting until she retired from the professional world, and has since had her “Women in Mystery” paintings displayed in galleries throughout Florida, where she lives and works in the winter months. She hopes more people learn to make time to do what they enjoy as she has with paintings.
“My career has constantly been movement. I didn’t touch photography or paint until I was in my 60s,” McArthur said. “People should relax more and listen to their drives, instead of ignoring them.”
She has previously displayed at the Al. Ringling Theatre gallery with a photography exhibit that showcased her own photography as well as the work of her two children.
The “Women in Mystery” exhibit will open at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Al. Ringling Theatre and will display about 40 of McArthur’s paintings.
