Artist sees value of interpretation in Portage exhibit

Everyone who knows Rosemary DesIsLes’s sister recognizes her in the oil painting on display at Portage Center for the Arts.
They know it’s her even though the painting doesn’t show the features of her face.
“It’s my impression of her,” Rosemary DesIsLes said of Jacqueline DesIsLes-Bangert, not long after she hung the profile of her sister in Drury Gallery. “It shows how she sits, how she holds a glass of wine. She’s much calmer than I am and she always knows what words to use.
“It’s her,” she said.
This month, DesIsLes is displaying 18 of her art pieces including six oils and 12 watercolors. The oils are mostly landscapes and the watercolors are mostly botanical.
Her work is of the impressionist style and “maybe a little abstract,” she said.
DesIsLes, who moved to Portage from Sturgeon Bay in June, a few years after retiring from a career in sales with the Green Bay furniture company KI, hopes the visitors of her exhibit will enjoy the interpretation process as much as she does.
“I’m not the kind of artist who will show you a photograph,” DesIsLes said. “It’s not a photograph; it’s the impression of that tree or this barn in the field. I think children’s art is the best art you could ever have because they don’t feel the need to get that line just right or get that tree just right... I don’t want a person to get lost in the detail but to look at the art and get the feeling of what they’re seeing.”
Her favorite piece is called “Poplars on the Fox,” that was inspired by the French impressionist, Pierre Bonnard — known for employing a lot of color in his work.
It’s her favorite piece of art, she said, because of the feeling she gets when she looks at it.
You have free articles remaining.
“I could sit and look at this for hours and feel totally relaxed. It speaks to me,” she said.
It shows an area of the Fox River located behind the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh. It’s difficult for her to explain exactly why the piece relaxes her, she said, but it has to do with color.
“There’s just something about the impressionist style that I love,” DesIsLes said. “I think it’s in the way the colors and shapes move — it’s the brilliant way of putting together colors and shapes in the right way on canvas.”
DesIsLes has enjoyed creating art since elementary school. As a professional working in sales, she didn’t have a lot of time for art and her most recent exhibit was in 2012 at the Hang Up Gallery of Fine Art in Neenah.
Her biggest influence is her late University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh art professor, Joann Kindt, whom DesIsLes sometimes proctored for when DesIsLes attended the school in the mid-1980s.
“It’s the flashes of color that give you an idea of what you’re looking at but don’t give you the detail,” she said of what she’s learned through the years and what she tries to accomplish in her work. “Art needs to give me a feeling. If I’m painting something and I don’t get that feeling, I stop.”
Construction funds still sought
Portage Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidi Royal expects the center’s $270,000 construction project will be completed in mid-February but is still about $80,000 shy of the $100,000 fundraising goal.
The project creates a new, handicapped accessible restroom, additional foyer space and significantly improves the entrance on Adams Street.
PCA will hold an open house celebrating the expansion and renovations from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 with refreshments, gift drawings and piano by Mike Powers and folk music by Rick Evans and Marsha Kinzer.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.