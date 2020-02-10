Artist sees value of interpretation in Portage exhibit

Her favorite piece is called “Poplars on the Fox,” that was inspired by the French impressionist, Pierre Bonnard — known for employing a lot of color in his work.

It’s her favorite piece of art, she said, because of the feeling she gets when she looks at it.

“I could sit and look at this for hours and feel totally relaxed. It speaks to me,” she said.

It shows an area of the Fox River located behind the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh. It’s difficult for her to explain exactly why the piece relaxes her, she said, but it has to do with color.

“There’s just something about the impressionist style that I love,” DesIsLes said. “I think it’s in the way the colors and shapes move — it’s the brilliant way of putting together colors and shapes in the right way on canvas.”

DesIsLes has enjoyed creating art since elementary school. As a professional working in sales, she didn’t have a lot of time for art and her most recent exhibit was in 2012 at the Hang Up Gallery of Fine Art in Neenah.

Her biggest influence is her late University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh art professor, Joann Kindt, whom DesIsLes sometimes proctored for when DesIsLes attended the school in the mid-1980s.