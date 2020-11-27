Artists bring color and whimsy to Baraboo with finished mural, fifth elephant sculpture

In dark times, a splash of color, a little whimsy and some artistic talent can go a long way.
The Baraboo Public Art Association brought two public art projects to fruition over the summer despite limitations caused by the coronavirus.
Judy Spring, a BPAA board member who worked on a mural project with several local students, said the project was delayed by a few months due to the pandemic and involved roughly half the number of students than originally planned.
Even so, they managed to finish the six 4-by-8-foot aluminum panels that comprise “Following the Baraboo River” by mid September. An installer and volunteers attached them, spanning 56 feet, to the south wall of the Baraboo Civic Center parking lot on Sept. 17.
“It was exciting, because that was just about three weeks later than we had originally anticipated,” Spring said. “The whole thing represents over 250 volunteer hours between my time and the kids’ time and the installers’ time, so it’s a lot of community commitment.”
Isabella Martinez, now a senior at Baraboo High School, designed the mural, winning a BPAA contest, and served as lead artist working to bring it to the public parking lot. Spring said Martinez dedicated about 75 hours to painting it from June through September while also working a separate job.
“It’s really cool to see that it’s finally finished,” Martinez said, noting that she likes its bright colors.
She’s not the only one: Spring, who wrote down comments they got over the course of the project, said an older woman walked by with a friend in August and commented, “It's so bright and bold and beautiful. And we need this now.”
Throughout the process, a homeless man living in his car would watch them work each day, Spring said. When the mural was completed and he was about to leave town, he told them, “I used to look at that wall and imagine figures in the shapes of the paint. But now when I sleep here, I have a room with a view.”
“It was so great,” Spring said.
Spring noted that the project was the first mural either she or Martinez had worked on, “so we had a lot to learn,” including that it had to be painted on aluminum panels instead of directly on the wall, which retains moisture.
Overall, the mural cost $4,210 including donated materials and labor, according to Spring. BPAA received a $500 Good Idea grant from the Sauk County University of Wisconsin Extension, Arts and Culture Committee, awarded to Martinez for leading the project.
Martinez, who plans to pursue a career in the animation industry after college, appreciated the experience of supervising other artists.
“It was a really good experience,” she said of the project. “It was a nice way to wake up every day and stay ... active during the summer/quarantine.”
Final elephant installed
The second project brought the final elephant sculpture to Myron Park along South Boulevard on the same day the mural went up. Made by artist Dean Allen of Lodi, the stainless steel and bronze pachyderm with glass eyes, known as Kelly, completes the unit, which includes four other metal elephants.
Allen said he met Mayor Mike Palm over lunch with a mutual friend, and his work as an artist came up during conversation. Palm liked his work, so Allen later presented a proposal for the elephant sculpture, Allen said. “It just went from there,” he said.
Kelly was not his first elephant sculpture. Allen said he made a family of elephants for Kalahari in the Dells, as well as some elephant-themed door handles for another project.
“For whatever reason, it seems to be a recurring theme for me,” Allen said.
Though he didn’t name Kelly, he said she was named for the elephant that got loose from Circus World in Baraboo a few years ago. Echoing the incident, he decided to mount the sculpture slightly askew from the rest, which are situated in a neat line.
It took him about a year to complete the sculpture at a total commission of $16,000. Allen expressed appreciation for the Baraboo Public Art Association, Palm and the public works department for helping with the installation.
Cully Shelton, another BPAA board member, said Kelly was unveiled on Sept. 19, though fanfare had to be muted due to the pandemic. The association gifted Kelly to the community with support from Community First Bank, Alma Waite Fund, Summit Credit Union, Mae Vogel, Nancy Phelan and a grant from the Sauk County University of Wisconsin Extension, Arts and Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board, according to Shelton.
“We hope these two public art installations will help our community celebrate the history, geography, and cultural heritage of the city,” Shelton said in an email to the News Republic. “Public art is even more important today than ever before as we strive to find connections with our community, environment, and one another during this difficult time.”
The art association has another project in the works, which it has not yet made public, and continues to explore new opportunities, Shelton said.
