Artists bring color and whimsy to Baraboo with finished mural, fifth elephant sculpture

“It’s really cool to see that it’s finally finished,” Martinez said, noting that she likes its bright colors.

She’s not the only one: Spring, who wrote down comments they got over the course of the project, said an older woman walked by with a friend in August and commented, “It's so bright and bold and beautiful. And we need this now.”

Throughout the process, a homeless man living in his car would watch them work each day, Spring said. When the mural was completed and he was about to leave town, he told them, “I used to look at that wall and imagine figures in the shapes of the paint. But now when I sleep here, I have a room with a view.”

“It was so great,” Spring said.

Spring noted that the project was the first mural either she or Martinez had worked on, “so we had a lot to learn,” including that it had to be painted on aluminum panels instead of directly on the wall, which retains moisture.

Overall, the mural cost $4,210 including donated materials and labor, according to Spring. BPAA received a $500 Good Idea grant from the Sauk County University of Wisconsin Extension, Arts and Culture Committee, awarded to Martinez for leading the project.

