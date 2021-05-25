Artists Creative Exchange slated: Demos share process on June 5

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About seven artists will be demonstrating their skills and sharing insights into the creative process. They represent different areas – oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, jewelry beading, weaving and mixed media.

The creative exchange began three years ago, with last year not held because of COVID 19 precautions. Bringing it back this year is especially exciting for Buteyn as it offers artists a chance to network and share their ideas.

“It’s more informal and we didn’t want to scale it up too much to overcrowd the space,” said Buteyn. “This will give some exposure to the artists but more importantly to show the processes that artists go through to create their works. The public doesn’t normally see that, or realize the full scale of bringing something from a concept to a full-scale work. We think this will be a good experience for both the artists and the people who come to see them.”

Some works of art may be offered for sale, although it the event is being promoted as more of a show than a sale. Nevertheless, contact may be made to arrange for purchases outside the exchange.

Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the day. Winners will be notified.