Artists Creative Exchange slated: Demos share process on June 5

WAUPUN — The Waupun Fine Arts upcoming Art All Around Creative Exchange on June 5 continues to fulfill the group’s dedication to promoting and sponsoring local arts and artists of yesterday, today and tomorrow.
This year Arts All Around will be held at the newly refurbished Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce office, 321 E. Main St. Members of the public are invited to join in for light refreshments, music and conversation as organizers showcase and celebrate the talent of local artists.
There is no charge, although donations will be accepted.
The creative exchange includes an Art Exhibit/Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., an ongoing eclectic workshop of visual artists’ areas of expertise and door prizes at the event closing.
This is Waupun Fine Arts’ 22nd year, having begun its mission of promoting art in many forms in October of 2018. Gerri Buteyn is a long-time educator and artist who “Slices of Life” series has received wide acclaim. She is an active member of Waupun Fine Arts.
“This is designed to show local artists’ works – works from artists in the Waupun area,” said Buteyn. “This is our first show in a new location and we’re very grateful to the chamber for welcoming us there. We look forward to joining them again to do another exhibit in their wonderful location.”
About seven artists will be demonstrating their skills and sharing insights into the creative process. They represent different areas – oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, jewelry beading, weaving and mixed media.
The creative exchange began three years ago, with last year not held because of COVID 19 precautions. Bringing it back this year is especially exciting for Buteyn as it offers artists a chance to network and share their ideas.
“It’s more informal and we didn’t want to scale it up too much to overcrowd the space,” said Buteyn. “This will give some exposure to the artists but more importantly to show the processes that artists go through to create their works. The public doesn’t normally see that, or realize the full scale of bringing something from a concept to a full-scale work. We think this will be a good experience for both the artists and the people who come to see them.”
Some works of art may be offered for sale, although it the event is being promoted as more of a show than a sale. Nevertheless, contact may be made to arrange for purchases outside the exchange.
Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the day. Winners will be notified.
Long-time member and event promoter Lori Page expressed her thanks to the events’ many sponsors and to the patrons who attend them.
“We are grateful to the community and appreciate the successes that they bring,” said Page. “Their support makes it all possible, and I urge everyone to check us out during this event, during our Concerts in the Park and at our Fine Art and Craft Fair on Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.”