Artists needed to bring a spark of color to downtown Beaver Dam

It was a trip to a nearby city that brought the idea behind beautifying downtown a bit more by decorating the utility boxes downtown.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, Beaver Dam Community Development manager, said Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen brought the idea back to Beaver Dam.

“Becky is the drive behind this,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “She believes in downtown and our community and to make sure Beaver Dam is a desirable place to work and live.”

The city of Beaver Dam, in conjunction with Downtown Beaver Dam, is seeking applications from artists that can create four distinct designs on the four utility boxes located by the traffic lights downtown.

“It is what they have downtown Fond du Lac,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “Those utility boxes are gorgeous.”

The designs are supposed to maintain throughout Wisconsin weather for five years, Vogl-Rauscher said, but the ones in Fond du Lac have remained vibrant for several additional years.

Funds have been donated for the project so it will not be at the expense of taxpayers, Vogl-Rauscher said.