Artists needed to bring a spark of color to downtown Beaver Dam

It was a trip to a nearby city that brought the idea behind beautifying downtown a bit more by decorating the utility boxes downtown.
Mary Vogl-Rauscher, Beaver Dam Community Development manager, said Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen brought the idea back to Beaver Dam.
“Becky is the drive behind this,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “She believes in downtown and our community and to make sure Beaver Dam is a desirable place to work and live.”
The city of Beaver Dam, in conjunction with Downtown Beaver Dam, is seeking applications from artists that can create four distinct designs on the four utility boxes located by the traffic lights downtown.
“It is what they have downtown Fond du Lac,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “Those utility boxes are gorgeous.”
The designs are supposed to maintain throughout Wisconsin weather for five years, Vogl-Rauscher said, but the ones in Fond du Lac have remained vibrant for several additional years.
Funds have been donated for the project so it will not be at the expense of taxpayers, Vogl-Rauscher said.
Vogl-Rauscher said the boxes are the catalyst of the project in Beaver Dam and the goals showcase local artists while improving the quality of life in Beaver Dam with an affordable aesthetically pleasing art experience.
Vogl-Rauscher said they prefer for local artists of any age, and she has already reached out to area schools and businesses that have access to artists to see who would be interested, but the opportunity is open for anyone.
The deadlines for submissions is March 31 and the selection notification to all the artists will be Aug. 30, Vogl-Rauscher said it will be installed the summer of 2021. A $200 artist honorarium will be paid for each final design that is chosen.
The work must be appropriate for viewing by residents and visitors of all ages, received by deadline and preferably designed by local Beaver Dam artists.
“We’d like to feature local people if possible,” Vogl-Rauscher said.
There are up to three entries per artist that will be accepted and Vogl-Rauscher can be contacted at mvoglrauscher@cityofbeaverdam.com or at 920-319-0046 for more information or the entry forms.