ArtJune fair coming Saturday to Baraboo with art group rebranding

ArtJune is back in Baraboo Saturday after a pandemic-driven hiatus last year, and organizers are hoping to revitalize the art fair at the same time as reinventing themselves.
Chief organizer Char terBeest Kudla, who owns Helen’s Daughters Studio, said attendance at the “intimate” annual arts and crafts fair has dipped in recent years to an estimated 1,000 people, but she’s hoping to draw at least 2,000 to the Courthouse Square this year.
“In the past, it kind of took a downturn, so we’re rebuilding it all back,” she said.
The juried show, meaning artisans had to apply and be accepted, focuses more on arts than crafts this year, terBeest Kudla said, adding that organizers wanted to make sure there would be a variety of different types of art and media. Its lineup of 50 exhibitors -- more than double the amount from some previous years -- includes painters, fiber artists, metalworkers, woodworkers, jewelry makers and glass artisans.
“When I look at who’s coming, I’m really excited to have the public come and see our show,” she said. “And I know that we’re climbing up a hill because the last show was a little bit of a disappointment, but ... hopefully people are ready to come out.”
Offerings
ArtJune will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and also will include live music, a coffee cart provided by Tin Roof Dairy and children’s art activities. It overlaps with Baraboo’s farmers market, which would usually end at 1 p.m., but terBeest Kudla said those vendors are encouraged to stay later. In addition to music coordinator Ron Fry himself, six musicians or groups will perform from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. straight.
The Sauk County Art Association, which has organized ArtJune for 55 years, didn’t know it could hold the fair until April due uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, she said. She said the group needed a health plan and the city and county health department’s approval at the time, so booths will be spread out and there won’t be food trucks, unlike in past years.
Exhibitors weren’t easy to find, because many older artists retired during the last year or cut down on shows after finding they liked being home during the COVID-19 pandemic, terBeest Kudla said, and younger artisans have other venues for marketing their work, like craft websites. Organizers managed to find enough, but it took invitations, she said.
“So we had a lot to do in a short time. Good thing I’ve done lots of art fairs,” she said, laughing. “And I have a great team. You know, the whole board has jumped in and have gotten involved with this.”
At organizers’ invitation, The Kindness Skate Shop will hold a silent auction fundraiser with all proceeds going toward efforts to build a new concrete skate park in Baraboo. Shop owner Trent Capaul, who also serves as Baraboo Community Skatepark president, said there will be 16 custom skateboards available that were created by artists from Baraboo, Portage, Madison and other local areas.
“Our community is 100% supportive. They’ve had our back since the beginning, so as soon as we kind of started to put the feelers out there, seeing if people would be willing to paint or run their talents to these boards for an auction to benefit the Baraboo Community Skate Park, people really jumped up ready to help,” Capaul said.
Fundraising efforts since 2018 have so far raised almost $20,000, he said. They will need to reach $300,000 to pay for the park improvements.
He’s expecting some of the boards to fetch close to $500, much more than a standard professional skateboard deck, which would cost closer to $60, he said. Design-wise, there’s “a little bit of something for everyone.”
“To get the full experience on what they offer, of course, you really want to come see them in person and see the techniques that some of these artists used,” he said. “They’re really interesting.”
Rebranding
At 11 a.m. Saturday, SCAA will unveil a new logo with its new name: the Spirit Lake Arts. terBeest Kudla said the group formed in 1964 under the original name because members wanted to hold an art fair on the Sauk County Courthouse lawn and thought the county board would be more likely to approve it that way.
Now the group is “very small,” terBeest Kudla said, numbering under 20 members. They’re hoping to grow and want to focus solely on Baraboo since other area communities have their own art groups.
“It just seemed that it’s time to reinvent ourselves, rebrand ourselves and focus on Baraboo, because kids here … would like grants for their schools to have more opportunities,” she said.
