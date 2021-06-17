ArtJune fair coming Saturday to Baraboo with art group rebranding

At organizers’ invitation, The Kindness Skate Shop will hold a silent auction fundraiser with all proceeds going toward efforts to build a new concrete skate park in Baraboo. Shop owner Trent Capaul, who also serves as Baraboo Community Skatepark president, said there will be 16 custom skateboards available that were created by artists from Baraboo, Portage, Madison and other local areas.

“Our community is 100% supportive. They’ve had our back since the beginning, so as soon as we kind of started to put the feelers out there, seeing if people would be willing to paint or run their talents to these boards for an auction to benefit the Baraboo Community Skate Park, people really jumped up ready to help,” Capaul said.

Fundraising efforts since 2018 have so far raised almost $20,000, he said. They will need to reach $300,000 to pay for the park improvements.

He’s expecting some of the boards to fetch close to $500, much more than a standard professional skateboard deck, which would cost closer to $60, he said. Design-wise, there’s “a little bit of something for everyone.”