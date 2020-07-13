Arts groups in Sauk, Columbia and Dodge Co. get pandemic relief funds

Several regional arts organizations are receiving national emergency funds to help them pay for operating expenses and stay afloat while much of their programming remains on hold due to the pandemic.
Wormfarm Institute Inc., a Reedsburg nonprofit that integrates agriculture and the arts, is one of 12 Wisconsin organizations getting a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Arts Board.
Executive Director Donna Neuwirth said Wormfarm applied for the grant to help pay for salaries over the next two years, though it won’t cover them entirely.
“We knew that the odds were against us, because there’s only so much, and so of course we were very, very grateful to get that support because it means life and death for these small organizations,” Neuwirth said.
Staffing at the institute changes from month to month, depending on projects. It currently has two full-time and one part-time employee, in addition to two independent contractors, she said.
In addition to the $600,000 in NEA grants, the Wisconsin Arts Board awarded $466,000 of CARES funds to 98 Wisconsin arts groups to help them fund salaries, pay for artist or contractual fees and/or facility costs. Beneficiaries and grant amounts include:
- $8,000 to the American Players Theatre of Wisconsin in Spring Green
- $5,000 to the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre
- $2,000 to the Portage Center for the Arts; and
- $2,000 to River Arts Inc. in Prairie du Sac
“It’s just a huge sense of relief, I guess,” Heidi Royal, executive director of the Portage arts center, said of CARES funds. “Our building and our programs have been shut down since around March 22, so aside from the virtual theater programs, our activity and our income have kind of come to a standstill, and so just knowing that we’ve got a little bit of an emergency fund there coming in, just sort of takes a little of the stress off.”
According to an economic impact survey conducted by Americans for the Arts, COVID-19 caused roughly 460 nonprofit arts organizations in Wisconsin to lose almost $35 million as of Monday, with a median impact of $21,250 per organization, not including losses to individual artists or other related groups.
Royal said the funds will be used primarily for staff salaries -- of its three part-time employees, only one is currently working -- and utilities to keep the building running. PCA’s annual budget usually exceeds $100,000 and relies on grants, private donations and events to raise revenue. However, this year’s events, such as its concert series, have all been cancelled.
She said, “everyone else is in the same boat” of facing financial hardships, making PCA hesitant to ask its usual benefactors for more donations.
PCA’s season typically runs from September through May. Royal said the center’s board is developing a plan to “partially” reopen in September -- likely with reduced hours and capacity and limited programming. The center remains closed through August but offered two virtual programs in June and is offering another two this month.
Though helpful, the CARES funds by no means cover each organization’s expenses. Neuwirth said Wormfarm will pursue other grants and donations to pay for the rest of its salaries and utilities, while Royal said PCA was awarded roughly $7,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program and is applying for other emergency grants.
Fortunately for Wormfarm Institute, one of its annual events has “social distancing built in,” allowing the nonprofit to continue planning, Neuwirth said. The eighth Farm/Art DTour, which runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 4 and costs roughly $250,000 to organize, allows people to travel in their own vehicles and otherwise stay outdoors.
“The important thing to remember is that nonprofit organizations are small businesses, and we support artists who are also small businesses, and entrepreneurs and designers who are small businesses,” Neuwirth said. “Anytime a business that employs other artists or designers is helped, we help dozens and dozens of people downstream, so it’s very important for this community.”
