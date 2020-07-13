Arts groups in Sauk, Columbia and Dodge Co. get pandemic relief funds

She said, “everyone else is in the same boat” of facing financial hardships, making PCA hesitant to ask its usual benefactors for more donations.

PCA’s season typically runs from September through May. Royal said the center’s board is developing a plan to “partially” reopen in September -- likely with reduced hours and capacity and limited programming. The center remains closed through August but offered two virtual programs in June and is offering another two this month.

Though helpful, the CARES funds by no means cover each organization’s expenses. Neuwirth said Wormfarm will pursue other grants and donations to pay for the rest of its salaries and utilities, while Royal said PCA was awarded roughly $7,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program and is applying for other emergency grants.

Fortunately for Wormfarm Institute, one of its annual events has “social distancing built in,” allowing the nonprofit to continue planning, Neuwirth said. The eighth Farm/Art DTour, which runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 4 and costs roughly $250,000 to organize, allows people to travel in their own vehicles and otherwise stay outdoors.

“The important thing to remember is that nonprofit organizations are small businesses, and we support artists who are also small businesses, and entrepreneurs and designers who are small businesses,” Neuwirth said. “Anytime a business that employs other artists or designers is helped, we help dozens and dozens of people downstream, so it’s very important for this community.”

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.