As Beaver Dam road projects finish, new ones begin

One centerpiece road project in Beaver Dam is just about finished as another reconstruction for the summer is due to begin soon.

Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the Roosevelt Drive reconstruction project is substantially complete with street lighting, signage and punch list items still needing to be completed by the contractor. Construction first began in the spring for the near-million dollar project to repair the dilapidated thoroughfare, add sidewalk, new underground utilities, bike path and more. The road was reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street.

West Burnett Street was reconstructed from Center Street to York Street, including to improve the underground utilities, and construction began in March. Janssen said the project is substantially complete with punch list items remaining.

As for the other major reconstruction project this year, the intersection of South Spring Street and Cooper Street/Judson Drive will be closed to all traffic from June 29 to July 3, weather permitting, to allow the contractor to pave concrete in the area. Traffic should use an alternate route, including a signed detour on Front Street, South Center Street, Cooper Street, Myrtle Road and Beltline Drive. South Spring Street is being totally reconstructed from Mill Street to Judson Drive and the city received a $1 million grant to help cover its cost.