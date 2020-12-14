As Holiday Train concert goes virtual, Dells' food pantry stresses need for food this season

While this year’s Holiday Train concert wasn’t the same as the in-person event normally held in Wisconsin Dells, Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Executive Director Fred Hebert said he’s hoping the concert creates the same awareness of the need for food in communities.
Especially at a time when help is needed the most and food pantries are seeing an increase in demand with many families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, Canadian Pacific announced it would host a virtual concert rather than its regular holiday concert and train stops in Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston, as a precaution against COVID-19. The concert, Holiday Train at Home, premiered Dec. 12 on Canadian Pacific’s Facebook page and website and is still available to view. Performers include artists Serena Ryder, The Trews, JoJo Mason and Kelly Prescott.
This year, Canadian Pacific will give a total of $1.24 million to 201 food banks around the nation where the train normally stops, including communities the train visits in alternate years, according to Canadian Pacific’s website. The Central Community Action Council in Wisconsin Dells, Mauston Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Portage, and the Portage Food Pantry are listed to receive funds.
Holly Weber, coordinator with the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton food pantry, said she watched some of the virtual concert, before the video froze up on her computer. While she saw a small glimpse, it gave her the same holiday vibe and memories of previous in-person Holiday Train events, while also remaining safe in the comfort of her home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“What I saw was wonderful and gave me the feeling and wonderful memories of past years," Weber said. "Even though we weren’t actively and physically involved, it’s just an amazing thing that Canadian Pacific Railroad is doing and has been doing for so many years."
Weber added the virtual event also provides a bright spot and entertainment for many families in what’s been a tough and stressful year with the pandemic.
Normally, the Holiday Train raises about $12,000 for the food pantry in Wisconsin Dells, about 10% of its food budget for the year. Hebert said the organization will be lucky to receive about half of the amount due to the pandemic.
While donations might come in less than expected with this year’s Holiday Train concert switching to virtual, Hebert said he’s seen the community step up their giving efforts this year, recognizing a need when a lot of individuals are struggling and need help.
“The donations have probably doubled this year from other years,” Hebert said.
Mauston held their own virtual contests in conjunction with this year’s holiday concert. Hebert said Central Wisconsin Community Action Council didn’t have other fundraisers with the virtual event this year. Hebert said letters were sent to supporters of the Holiday Train over the previous years to request donations. A count was not given as of Dec. 14.
Hebert said the Holiday Train has supported the Dells’ food pantry for about 15 years. He’s amazed how much support Canadian Pacific gives to the food pantries.
“You can almost not describe the gratitude that all these pantries have for Canadian Pacific and the funds they raise,” Hebert said, adding the train and the concert bring joy every year to families to commemorate the holiday season.
Hebert said he’s seen more of a need for food this year with the economic effects of the pandemic creating job loss, especially in Wisconsin Dells which relies heavily on tourism. Hebert said the demand isn’t only seen in the Dells’ area but also the 18 food pantries the organization is associated with in the other counties it serves.
Last year, about 200 to 300 households were served on average during the holiday season, Weber said. While she said an estimated 190 to 250 households currently receive food from the pantry, she expects the number to increase with the cold weather settling in and the holiday’s approaching.
Weber said those who want to send a check can make it out to CWCAC – Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry and mail it to 1000 Hwy 13 P.O. Box 430 Wisconsin Dells 53965. Those who want to donate food can make arrangements by calling the food pantry’s phone number at 608-254-8353.
