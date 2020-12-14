As Holiday Train concert goes virtual, Dells' food pantry stresses need for food this season

Holly Weber, coordinator with the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton food pantry, said she watched some of the virtual concert, before the video froze up on her computer. While she saw a small glimpse, it gave her the same holiday vibe and memories of previous in-person Holiday Train events, while also remaining safe in the comfort of her home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“What I saw was wonderful and gave me the feeling and wonderful memories of past years," Weber said. "Even though we weren’t actively and physically involved, it’s just an amazing thing that Canadian Pacific Railroad is doing and has been doing for so many years."

Weber added the virtual event also provides a bright spot and entertainment for many families in what’s been a tough and stressful year with the pandemic.

Normally, the Holiday Train raises about $12,000 for the food pantry in Wisconsin Dells, about 10% of its food budget for the year. Hebert said the organization will be lucky to receive about half of the amount due to the pandemic.

While donations might come in less than expected with this year’s Holiday Train concert switching to virtual, Hebert said he’s seen the community step up their giving efforts this year, recognizing a need when a lot of individuals are struggling and need help.