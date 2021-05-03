Ashippun man victim of fatal UTV accident

TOWN OF LEBANON – A 60-year-old rural Ashippun man was named by authorities as the person who died in Saturday’s fatal UTV accident.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the name of Otto Abolins on Monday.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to a report of a UTV rollover on Saturday at 11 p.m. where the driver was found deceased. A dog was an apparent passenger on the vehicle, was uninjured and released to family.

The initial investigation showed that the UTV was northbound on Monroe Road, about 7 or 8 miles from Watertown, when the UTV left the roadway on the right shoulder and overturned in a marshy ditch immediately adjacent to the roadway before ejecting Abolins. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol use is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR.