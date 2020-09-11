Attempted murder suspect at large after fleeing Portage area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An attempted murder suspect is on the run after fleeing the Portage area, according to press release from the Portage Police Department.

On Friday, Sept. 11, at approximately 4:25 a.m., the department was contacted about a violent domestic incident that occurred in the 500 block of W. Cook Street in Portage. Responding officers came into contact with an injured female who was stabbed multiple times, according to the release.

Police said the woman was awakened by her significant other, as she was being violently attacked with a knife. The suspect, believed to be armed with a handgun, then fled the residence on a black Yamaha, YZFR1, motorcycle with Wisconsin registration 122RW.

The suspect is Canyon A. Thixton, 37, of Portage. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inch and 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, black leather jacket, black motorcycle helmet, black shoes and wearing a dark colored backpack, according to the release.

Police said Canyon Thixton is considered armed and dangerous. Canyon Thixton is not believed to currently be in the Portage area but his whereabouts are unknown at his time.