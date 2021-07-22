Attendance soars, education returns to MacKenzie Center in Poynette

Scouts and other groups in the area including the Kids of Deaf Adults will also use the facilities and sometimes spend nights there in the center’s dorms, he added.

The Friends group has about 400 members including 100 members who are very active and participate regularly in clearing trails, removing invasive species, removing ash trees due to the emerald ash borer, maintaining more than 40 houses for bluebirds, planting wildflowers, helping with education events, splitting wood -- “Really heling with anything the DNR says it needs,” Bujanowski said.

“There’s just so much work that hasn’t been done over the past year and a half because of the COVID-19 restrictions, and now it feels like we’re playing catchup,” Bujanowski said.

Restrictions on volunteers and staff concerning, for example, how many people could even ride in the same vehicle made it difficult to maintain the park from the spring of 2020 until about March 2021, Bujanowski said.

Prior to the pandemic, the Friends group was trying to raise $2 million for The Wildlife Project, which aims to expand the center’s animal enclosures and enhance the viewing experiences for humans, such as adding interpretive signs along trails and making the trails more handicapped-accessible.