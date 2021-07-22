Attendance soars, education returns to MacKenzie Center in Poynette

POYNETTE -- MacKenzie Center is experiencing record attendance as it transitions back to regular operations with in-person education opportunities in 2021.
So far this year, the park has welcomed 65,000 visitors, which is up from 62,000 visitors for all of 2020, Park Manager Aaron Loenhorst said. Attendance was 45,000 in 2019. Operated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the MacKenzie Center offers educational programs, interpretive trails, exhibits and hands on learning experiences.
“It was exciting to be one of the many places visitors chose to safely get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Loenhorst said of strong attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public buildings at the center opened June 25 including the logging history museum, the Wisconsin conservation museum and Sugar Shack, where visitors can see how maple syrup is made, MacKenzie Center Educator Ariel Christian said. The center is now able to provide in-person education events and already has several public schools on its calendar for fall field trips, she added.
MacKenzie Center will hold a “Story Time with Animals” event for children from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 and “MacKenzie Bio-Blitz” where participants can document the wildlife and flora and fauna at the center from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14.
MacKenzie Center hopes to offer its annual Fall Fest in October, especially since the month marks the center’s 50th anniversary and would provide the center with another avenue to celebrate the “rich history” of the facility, Loenhorst said.
“I see this year and beyond as a great chance to serve our visitors and groups through our programs, events, and other offerings and to safely overcome many of the challenges presented to us all in the past year,” said Loenhorst, who became the park manager at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. “This is a great opportunity to reach out and to form working relationships with our groups and partners.”
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to provide their input this year on the development of masterplans for all of its properties including the MacKenzie Center.
MacKenzie Center and the nearby Poynette Game Farm fall under the Central Sand Hills Ecological Landscape, which covers 68 properties in all, Friends of the MacKenzie Environmental Center President Carl Bujanowski said.
Residents can learn more about the masterplan process at dnr.wisconsin.gov.
Bujanowski and the Friends are especially hopeful that residents will emphasize to the state how much they value the educational opportunities at the center.
“There’s a lot at stake; these plans can affect anything and everything that we stand for, and the educational process is a key part of what we stand for,” Bujanowski said, pointing some of the events and programs for children at the MacKenzie Center including the Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo and archery education.
Scouts and other groups in the area including the Kids of Deaf Adults will also use the facilities and sometimes spend nights there in the center’s dorms, he added.
The Friends group has about 400 members including 100 members who are very active and participate regularly in clearing trails, removing invasive species, removing ash trees due to the emerald ash borer, maintaining more than 40 houses for bluebirds, planting wildflowers, helping with education events, splitting wood -- “Really heling with anything the DNR says it needs,” Bujanowski said.
“There’s just so much work that hasn’t been done over the past year and a half because of the COVID-19 restrictions, and now it feels like we’re playing catchup,” Bujanowski said.
Restrictions on volunteers and staff concerning, for example, how many people could even ride in the same vehicle made it difficult to maintain the park from the spring of 2020 until about March 2021, Bujanowski said.
Prior to the pandemic, the Friends group was trying to raise $2 million for The Wildlife Project, which aims to expand the center’s animal enclosures and enhance the viewing experiences for humans, such as adding interpretive signs along trails and making the trails more handicapped-accessible.
Those plans are currently “on hold,” Friends member Tony Schwarz said in an email, but when the DNR’s masterplan for the property is completed, the Friends group will negotiate with DNR staff to determine "if and when" the work on the project can begin.