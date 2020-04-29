Attorney General will not pursue criminal investigation of Sauk County supervisors, employees

On Jan. 7, the E&L Committee voted to send Olson’s report to the Sauk County District Attorney Micheal Albrecht. Albrecht then forwarded the referral to the Sauk County Sheriff’s office for investigation.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office opted to forward the report to the state Attorney General, citing a conflict of interest in the investigation.

With the Attorney General’s office returning their findings and choosing not to pursue criminal investigation or prosecution, the investigation is back in the hands of the Sauk County Sheriff.

Sheriff Chip Meister did not return messages regarding the investigation Tuesday and Wednesday.

McCumber said in a statement to the county board earlier this week that he hopes to move forward from the investigation and focus on getting residents and employees of the county safely back to normal amid COVID-19 shut downs.