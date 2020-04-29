Attorney General will not pursue criminal investigation of Sauk County supervisors, employees

The Wisconsin Attorney General’s office said it will not pursue criminal investigation or prosecution of Sauk County officials based on matters referred to them by Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson.
“The Wisconsin Department of Justice has thoroughly reviewed the allegations in your letter, and based on that review, the Department will not be pursuing a criminal investigation or prosecution at this time,” stated the letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General David Maas, and addressed to Sauk County Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson.
Olson originally brought forth the investigation in December 2019, when he gave a “special report” to the Executive and Legislative Committee, which detailed misconduct allegations against 11 county department heads, employees and officials.
The report cited legal concerns such as violating confidentiality requirements, violating open meetings laws, misuse of public comment time by senior staff members and an unauthorized investigation of a department head by a county board member.
The names of the people under investigation were never officially released.
In December, Olson asked permission from the E&L Committee to continue his investigation. Board Chairman Tim McCumber, of Merrimac, and Supervisor Wally Czuprynko, of Lake Delton, both shared concerns of Olson continuing the investigation, citing a conflict of interest.
On Jan. 7, the E&L Committee voted to send Olson’s report to the Sauk County District Attorney Micheal Albrecht. Albrecht then forwarded the referral to the Sauk County Sheriff’s office for investigation.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office opted to forward the report to the state Attorney General, citing a conflict of interest in the investigation.
With the Attorney General’s office returning their findings and choosing not to pursue criminal investigation or prosecution, the investigation is back in the hands of the Sauk County Sheriff.
Sheriff Chip Meister did not return messages regarding the investigation Tuesday and Wednesday.
McCumber said in a statement to the county board earlier this week that he hopes to move forward from the investigation and focus on getting residents and employees of the county safely back to normal amid COVID-19 shut downs.
“I am not surprised that the Attorney General’s office is not going to pursue any further actions based on Sauk County Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson’s referral of ‘possible unlawful conduct,’” said McCumber in his statement. “I am also thankful that this saga is mostly behind us as a county board and for those of use purposely named. It is important now that work to provide sound guidance as to how Sauk County government and its residents can safely get back to work and some sense of normalcy.”
Olson said he finds the results and timing of the investigation suspect, and that the Attorney General’s office never asked to view any evidence of his report. Olson also said the county board barred him from forwarding the evidence to the Attorney General or communicating with the office
“The Attorney General’s office never saw a single piece of evidence related to the referral. The county board prohibited me from sending that evidence to the Attorney General’s office, and prohibited me from communicating with the Attorney General’s office regarding the referral,” Olson said. “I think it’s curious to the timing of the Attorney General's decision, we just had an election and within a couple of days afterwards you get a letter.”
In January, Olson was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation of personnel complaints against the Corporation Counsel’s office. Olson remains on leave.
In his statement to the board, McCumber confirmed the personnel investigations against Olson and his office have been completed. At the E&L Committee meeting April 28, the committee discussed holding a special board meeting to determine Olson’s status.
