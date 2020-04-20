ATV operator flown to hospital after crash downs power line in Juneau County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An ATV operator was taken to the hospital by Med-Flight April 19 after crashing his vehicle in Lemonweir, near Mauston.

According to a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communication’s Center received a 911 call at about 10:38 a.m. April 19 about a downed power line near Emerson Road and Noe Road in Lenmonweir.

Deputies responded to the scene, where they found an ATV crash. The ATV’s operator, Arthur Vinopal, was injured and transported by Med-Flight to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Oleson said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, Med Flight and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

