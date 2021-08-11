ATV/UTVs to be allowed on town of Beaver Dam roads

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Another Dodge County community will allow ATVs and UTVs on its roads.
The town of Beaver Dam board voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of an ordinance allowing usage of recreational all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles on town roads. The vehicles will also be allowed on county and state roadways that are signed 35 mph or less. Hours are 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., and operators will have to possess a valid driver's license (16 years or older) and obey a speed limits of 35 mph or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower.
The local Marshview Riders club will supply perimeter signs and posts to the town "in the very near future," according to a statement posted on Facebook. When the signs are up, ATVs and UTVs will be officially allowed.
The change only applies to the town of Beaver Dam, not the city. Residents with a blue fire sign in front of their home that says "Town of Beaver Dam" live in the town and outside the city limits.
Hobby groups have been lobbying local municipalities to allow ATV/UTV usage. The city of Waupun, the village of Brownsville, the town of Lomira and other Dodge County municipalities have approved routes or roads were it is allowed.
"I expect there's probably going to be some people trying to sneak into Walmart and other businesses," said town of Beaver Dam Police Chief Matt Riel, referring to people crossing from the town into the city. "That's just reality."
Riel said county highways, certain intersections and higher-speed, hilly roads like Crystal Lake and Prospect also present a concern.
"I'm not going to say that there's not going be bad things that happen. Hopefully not," he said. "Ultimately it's the responsibility of the [operators] for the most part. However, obviously driving vehicles have to get used to that also."
Riel said he didn't know whether he would have the same concerns if he weren't a police officer and that he has ridden ATVs all his life. He said he would want to use one if he lived in the town.
"I have no problem. There are going to be some issues, and we'll have to deal with them," Riel said. "That doesn't mean the first time I have to warn somebody about something, I'm putting the hammer to them and they're getting tickets, but if I warn them and it continues, or if another officer warns them and it continues, then it's time for a ticket, and we'll do what we have to do."
He said for 95 percent of people riding the vehicles, it will be just fine, but they will have to enforce the law and keep the town advised on any issues to address.
Town Board Chair Jeff Schmitt said that people crossing into the city on an ATV or UTV would be super obvious, like they're running naked through the neighborhood. He said if people get caught where they're not supposed to be, there will be enforcement.
Schmitt said he recently saw three young girls on an ATV without helmets crossing a bridge in a nearby town.
"I was just kind of flabbergasted, right?" Schmitt said.
He said it's a matter of parenting an education about safety, like from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Carrey Terlisner, president of the Marshview Riders club, said they have found it's an educational issue after the city of Waupun opened up and that most people are receptive to learning the laws. She said she recently posted on a Waupun Facebook page about people riding with whips in colors not allowed under state mandate.
"Some are going to be cocky or whatever, excuse my language, but that's normal," Terlisner said. "I would say the 95 percent out there are going to hear you and they're going to make a change."
Michael Falkinham, a Hillendale Parkway subdivision resident, wrote a letter to the board that was read out loud on Tuesday about his concern about the proposed changes. He said residents were illegally operating ATVs and side-by-sides at highway speeds, skipping stop signs, sometimes with children not wearing a helmet. He wrote in the letter that a Dodge County sheriff's deputy took action and issued citations, keeping the problem away.
"The thought of those ATVs and side by sides returning to our roadways with the legal right to ride makes me shudder," the letter said. "It will just be a matter of time before a reckless riders causes an accident by striking a car or a pedestrian.
Schmitt said, "The point is, to me, the ATVs and UTVs are using them anyway, and they can use them anyway, at least the number of them with exemptions, and I don't know how you're going to regulate them otherwise."
Schmitt said in the Hillendale Parkway case, someone called the sheriff, and that's how it should be handled when there is a problem.
As for the city of Beaver Dam, Mayor Becky Glewen said that community members have reached out about possibly allowing ATVs and UTVs on city roads. She said they have been asked to come to Common Council committee meetings to provide information, but that has not happened yet. Glewen said the city wants the public to drive the idea, but no one has come forward.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said no one has asked her to draft a proposed ordinance to allow the vehicles in city limits at this time.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.