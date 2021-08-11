ATV/UTVs to be allowed on town of Beaver Dam roads

Riel said county highways, certain intersections and higher-speed, hilly roads like Crystal Lake and Prospect also present a concern.

"I'm not going to say that there's not going be bad things that happen. Hopefully not," he said. "Ultimately it's the responsibility of the [operators] for the most part. However, obviously driving vehicles have to get used to that also."

Riel said he didn't know whether he would have the same concerns if he weren't a police officer and that he has ridden ATVs all his life. He said he would want to use one if he lived in the town.

"I have no problem. There are going to be some issues, and we'll have to deal with them," Riel said. "That doesn't mean the first time I have to warn somebody about something, I'm putting the hammer to them and they're getting tickets, but if I warn them and it continues, or if another officer warns them and it continues, then it's time for a ticket, and we'll do what we have to do."

He said for 95 percent of people riding the vehicles, it will be just fine, but they will have to enforce the law and keep the town advised on any issues to address.

