Atwater man cans for pickle fans

ATWATER — For fans of anything pickled, Pickle Nick is their man.
The rural home-canner specializes in anything brined, and has been building a reputation for value and taste over the past year.
Nick Ritchie grew up in Beaver Dam, but wanted a house in the country. That led him to the unincorporated community of Atwater – perhaps better known for nearby motorcycle races, ATV trails, and a game farm. The grouping of several homes is south of Waupun about two miles east of Highway 151, on County Road C.
Nick Ritchie’s business began with a search for the perfect recipe — one that came close to his grandmother Millie Ritchie.
“I like homemade pickles and I couldn’t find any that I really liked,” Ritchie said. “I wanted to go ahead and make something different. I worked on a recipe for like a month, trying stuff and trying stuff. My wife Anita came up with the recipe. It’s super simple, but it’s perfect.”
The pickling recipe is a secret known only to Ritchie and his wife. It is not even shared with family members.
His first big project came in pickling cauliflower — one of his childhood memories.
“Nobody sells it and it’s my favorite thing,” Ritchie said. “That was my first ambition, to make pickled cauliflower and get it out there for everyone.”
He added other things to his menu including sliced radishes, carrots, mushrooms, turnips, kohlrabi, garlic, beans, beets, Brussel sprouts, red onions and several varieties of pickles including spicy, garlic, dill and others.
With five children and a dog in a small house, things can get cramped, but Ritchie is making do. The search for a commercial kitchen space he can rent is ongoing. He cans every other day.
“I did about 100 pounds of beets yesterday, along with kohlrabi and other things,” Ritchie said.
He usually buys 50 pounds of mushrooms every week and a half.
Although he has a large garden in his backyard, he still has to rely on local growers for the bulk of his produce. As of a month ago Ritchie is a stay-at-home dad.
He began selling a year ago at the Beaver Dam Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays — and will sell at the Columbus Farmers Market this week Wednesday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. He takes about 350 jars to each market and usually comes home with about 100, which he considers to be quite good. Canning keeps produce fresh for months.
“Carrots I usually sell out of. Mushrooms (bought from a farm in Eden) are huge. I try to keep as much as I can local to support local businesses,” Ritchie said.
Most pints are $5, with most quarts selling for $10. Mushroom quarts sell for $15, due to higher cost.
“I try to put a lot in my jars to make it worth it for everybody,” Ritchie said. “There’s a lot of quality in each jar.”
In addition to his ongoing search for local vegetables, he is also always on the lookout for canning jars and other supplies.
“That’s my biggest issue,” Ritchie said. “I have to check a lot of stores to find what I need, or buy off-brand jars when I find them. Luckily they all work the same.”
Although many of his vegetables will end up in bloody marys, Ritchie is confident they’re just as good straight from the jar.
“People go to their cars and come back and say, ‘I’ll have another one of those,’” Ritchie said. “They’re absolutely that good.”
Anita was eager to add pickled ginger to the menu
“It’s another specialty that I can do,” Ritchie said.
He obtained his LLC status July 19.
“It’s crazy how it has taken off,” Ritchie said. “Once I get into a commercial kitchen, I’ll be able to sell them in grocery stores and to bars. That’s a big step, but I’m getting closer. Other local businesses are also interested in selling my stuff, so there’s definitely a future doing this.”