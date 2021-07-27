Atwater man cans for pickle fans

He added other things to his menu including sliced radishes, carrots, mushrooms, turnips, kohlrabi, garlic, beans, beets, Brussel sprouts, red onions and several varieties of pickles including spicy, garlic, dill and others.

With five children and a dog in a small house, things can get cramped, but Ritchie is making do. The search for a commercial kitchen space he can rent is ongoing. He cans every other day.

“I did about 100 pounds of beets yesterday, along with kohlrabi and other things,” Ritchie said.

He usually buys 50 pounds of mushrooms every week and a half.

Although he has a large garden in his backyard, he still has to rely on local growers for the bulk of his produce. As of a month ago Ritchie is a stay-at-home dad.

He began selling a year ago at the Beaver Dam Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays — and will sell at the Columbus Farmers Market this week Wednesday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. He takes about 350 jars to each market and usually comes home with about 100, which he considers to be quite good. Canning keeps produce fresh for months.

“Carrots I usually sell out of. Mushrooms (bought from a farm in Eden) are huge. I try to keep as much as I can local to support local businesses,” Ritchie said.