Audubon Inn in Mayville will be sold

There will soon be new owners fro the Audubon Inn in Mayville.

Todd and Amy Strauss recently announced they will buy the historic hotel in downtown Mayville, which has sat vacant for over a year. Todd Strauss said Tuesday the closing is expected in the coming weeks. Todd Strauss is with SpotOn Properties of Watertown and, as a real estate investor, said the hotel came with a good deal.

“I realized it was kind of a big deal when other people made a big deal about it,” Todd Strauss said. “The plan is to have the hotel function like an AirBnB with little or no staff and to lease out the restaurant and bar area”

Potentially, he said, the restaurant and bar space could be leased for short-term entertainment uses like karaoke or gigs where organizers could charge a cover and get a cut of bar sales, bringing friends and family to attend. Todd Strauss said he is looking for someone to manage the bar and restaurant who could also be an investor.

Remodeling and renovations to update the space are on the agenda.