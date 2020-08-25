Audubon Inn in Mayville will be sold

There will soon be new owners fro the Audubon Inn in Mayville.
Todd and Amy Strauss recently announced they will buy the historic hotel in downtown Mayville, which has sat vacant for over a year. Todd Strauss said Tuesday the closing is expected in the coming weeks. Todd Strauss is with SpotOn Properties of Watertown and, as a real estate investor, said the hotel came with a good deal.
“I realized it was kind of a big deal when other people made a big deal about it,” Todd Strauss said. “The plan is to have the hotel function like an AirBnB with little or no staff and to lease out the restaurant and bar area”
Potentially, he said, the restaurant and bar space could be leased for short-term entertainment uses like karaoke or gigs where organizers could charge a cover and get a cut of bar sales, bringing friends and family to attend. Todd Strauss said he is looking for someone to manage the bar and restaurant who could also be an investor.
Remodeling and renovations to update the space are on the agenda.
The Audubon Inn and attached NOLA North Grille both closed last year. The hotel was first built in 1896 and is a landmark in downtown Mayville with its ornate facade. The hotel first opened as the Beaumont by Jacob and Anna Mueller, the editors of a German-language newspaper that lives on today as the Dodge County Pionier.
It operated with other uses such as a boarding house and bar before falling into disrepair. The hotel was renamed the Audubon in the 1980s and restoration work began in the 1990s as the building cycled through different owners. The Audubon is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The property fell into foreclosure last year, with the previous owners owing hundreds of thousands of dollars after receiving funding from both Horicon Bank and a Dodge County revolving loan program. Horicon Bank and Dodge County fought in court over whose mortgage would get priority in deciding who would control the property with the foreclosure, and the case was decided in Horicon Bank’s favor.
