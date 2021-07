Aug. 3 meeting set to recreate town of Williamstown

The town of Williamstown will be reconstituted at a meeting set for Aug. 3.

The town currently does not have a government after it was folded into the village of Kekoskee in 2018 and ceased to exist. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last month the state's decision to allow Williamstown to attach itself to Kekoskee and create a larger village was unlawful because the city of Mayville was not allowed to participate in the process. The new village had a population of about 900 people and completely surrounded the city.

Kekoskee's elected officials resigned last Sunday, and former Kekoskee officials were appointed in their place. Now, the town of Williamstown has to be rebuilt, and there will be a separate village and township again.

A special meeting of the electors is set for 6p.m., Aug. 3 at the town hall, W3275 County Road TW, and will be called by Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson. Kekoskee Attorney Matthew Parmentier said an elector is any town resident who is eligible to vote. Under a process outlined in state law, electors at the meeting will appoint a clerk, a treasurer and a supervisor. The appointed clerk, treasurer and supervisor will then appoint another supervisor and a town chair.