People who move to Wisconsin from other areas are commonly charmed by the landscape, the locals and the sense of community, but few people actually write a book about it.
Author Steve Hannah is an exception to that rule. Hannah wrote for the Milwaukee Journal and was also the CEO of The Onion, a famous satirical publication. His latest book “Dairylandia” is a collection of stories detailing his time in Wisconsin, the people he met and the adventures they had.
Sauk Prairie locals will get to meet Hannah in person and pick up a copy of his book Oct. 24 at the Tripp Heritage Museum. The event begins at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m.
Hannah said the idea for “Dairylandia” was born when a reader of his sent him 20 pieces he had written, saying they were a good foundation for a book.
Jack Berndt of the Tripp Heritage Museum said the event will be free admittance but donations are encouraged.
The format will be conversational rather than a formal lecture by Hannah.
“I always wanted to write a book,” Hannah said. “After you submit the manuscript, it takes about a year or so before publication.”
One of Hannah’s stories takes place in Sauk City, where he writes about Edna Koenig, affectionately known by contemporary locals as “the bird lady.”
“They had a pet robin that was in the family for 17 years,” Berndt said.
The Tripp Historical Museum assisted Hannah in writing “Dairylandia” by offering historical resources for research purposes.
“Jack had an early copy because he was very helpful to me,” Hannah said.
Hannah also details the incident of an escaped circus elephant in Sauk Prairie that made its way to Maplewood and crashed through the nursing home before making its way all the way to Water Street. No one was hurt during the memorable event.
Berndt anticipates good turnout for the Oct. 24 author talk. Those who want to read the book before the event can order a copy on Amazon for $26.95.
Although he initially did not plan to stay in Wisconsin long, Hannah still lives part time in a house on Lake Wisconsin. The state, and its people, evidently grew on him.
